LG CNS Showcases Pharma-Specific Manufacturing AX at World's Largest Pharma-Biotech Show

SEOUL, South Korea and MILAN, Oct. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LG CNS, a leading AI Transformation company in Korea, is expanding its manufacturing AX business with a showcase of pharma-specific smart factory technologies at CPHI Milan 2026, the world's largest pharmaceutical and biotech exhibition.

The Convention on Pharmaceutical Ingredients (CPHI) is a global pharma and biotech trade show held at various global venues throughout the year, including the United States, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. The Milan show is CPHI's flagship event, drawing around 60,000 visitors and roughly 3,000 companies from more than 160 countries. It is widely regarded as the premier stage on which the latest technologies and trends of the global pharma and biotech industry converge. LG CNS is the only Korean company participating in the newly created "AI & Tech" zone this year.

The theme of LG CNS's booth is Autonomous Factory in Pharma and is designed around the introduction of three smart factory solutions connecting factory design, production operations, and quality management. Pharma and biotech companies building or expanding production facilities can adopt these solutions across the entire process, from factory construction through ongoing operations.

For the factory design stage, LG CNS presents Factova Worldworks, a digital twin-based virtual validation simulator that recreates the actual factory in a virtual space. It models the factory layout in 3D to review the optimal placement of pharmaceutical manufacturing equipment, the routes that workers will take within the planned factory, and the path along which raw materials are to be transferred. Pharmaceutical factories separate zones such as cleanrooms and production areas to prevent raw material contamination. Worker access permissions also differ by zone, so planning their routes carefully in advance is more essential than in general manufacturing factories.

Factova Control is a data standardization and equipment control solution for the production operations stage. It automatically converts process data such as raw material ID numbers and formulations into a unified format, unit, and notation so that every manufacturing step works from consistent data. This lets customers respond immediately when adding new equipment or changing process workflows. The solution also detects equipment anomalies and predicts failures, using AI to analyze electrical current, temperature, and vibration data in real time to flag early warning signs.

The quality management solution analyzes data such as production volume, raw material temperature changes, and equipment operation history to check for product quality issues. It also supports everything from root-cause investigations to follow-up actions when problems are identified. Notably, when it detects an anomaly midway through a process, it immediately calculates alternatives to resolve the issue and then applies them to the next production step, proactively preventing defective products.

An AI agent trained on quality data also drafts the Annual Product Quality Review (APQR). Pharma and biotech companies conduct annual quality reviews to comply with each country's Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) regulations and document the results in the APQR. Previously, staff collected, analyzed, and verified the required data by hand, a process that could take months. LG CNS has automated the entire process with AI, cutting the time required by more than 90%.

"The manufacturing AX solutions we are showcasing at this exhibition are tailored to pharma so we can support our pharma and biotech customers with intelligent automation across the entire process, from factory design to quality management," said Eddie Jang, Head of the Chemical/Battery Division at LG CNS. "As a turnkey provider covering every area of manufacturing, we will continue to use our advanced solutions to address the challenges of developing pharmaceutical manufacturing sites, which demand high precision and strict quality standards, and help customers produce medicines in a more automated and efficient way."

About LG CNS

LG CNS is a leading Korean AX (AI Transformation) company that continues to pioneer various emerging technologies, including AI, robotics, cloud computing, data center, and smart engineering, encompassing smart factories and smart logistics, as well as digital marketing. The company also leads the market through innovative system integration (SI) and system management (SM) capabilities across finance, manufacturing, the public sector, and various other industries. For more information, please visit https://www.lgcns.com.

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