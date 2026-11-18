HONG KONG, Nov. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LiberNovo has launched its Black Friday Sale across the European Union and United Kingdom, offering its strongest public promotional prices of the year on selected ergonomic chair bundles. The event runs through November 30, ending at 23:59 CET in the EU and 23:59 GMT in the UK.

Maxis and Omni Black Friday Offers

The Maxis Series leads the sale with three options for taller and larger users. Maxis Manual offers manual adjustment, Maxis Electric adds electric lumbar support and OmniStretch, and Maxis Airflow adds active seat ventilation.

Maxis Manual Basic Bundles are €879 in the EU and £759 in the UK. Maxis Electric is €1,199 and £989, respectively, while Maxis Airflow is €1,339 and £1,159.

Omni Pro combines electric lumbar support, stretching and seat ventilation, with Basic Bundles priced at €1,029 in the EU and £899 in the UK. Omni SE / S1 offers a more accessible entry into ergonomic seating at €619 and £539, respectively. Participating models vary by market.

Gifts and Savings on Larger Orders

Three sitewide Spend & Gift tiers offer a Smart Entry Bundle on qualifying purchases of €800 in the EU or £700 in the UK, an Eco-Comfort Upgrade Kit at €1,000 or £800, and an Ergo-to-Go Travel Suite at €1,200 or £1,000. Gift contents, availability and stacking rules follow regional terms.

Spend & Save offers additional savings on larger purchases at local thresholds. Business & Bulk Orders supports orders of five or more chairs, with chair-only and chair-and-footrest options across the Omni and Maxis ranges.

Prize Draws and Member Rewards

Qualifying orders of €800 in the EU or £750 in the UK receive one complimentary Black Friday prize-wheel spin. Potential rewards include a free order, chairs, accessories and coupons, subject to regional rules.

Eligible VIP members earn triple points during the sale. Qualifying customers can also pay in three interest-free instalments through checkout. Membership eligibility, points issuance and redemption, financing eligibility and prize-wheel conditions follow the applicable regional terms.

Visit LiberNovo EU or LiberNovo UK for participating products, prices, availability and complete offer details.

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