Lockton Introduces Lockton SAGE: The Industry's First Unified Enterprise Intelligence Platform

Purpose-built to bring the full power of Lockton's proprietary data, advanced analytics, AI-enabled capabilities, and specialized expertise to client decisions, at scale

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lockton, the world's largest privately held insurance brokerage and risk management firm, today announced the expanded availability of Lockton SAGE, its enterprise intelligence platform purpose-built to bring the full power of Lockton's proprietary data, advanced analytics, AI-enabled capabilities, and specialized expertise to client decisions.

First introduced within Lockton Re, Lockton SAGE is now being extended across the firm's US broader business with capabilities spanning Risk Solutions, People Solutions, and Reinsurance.

As organizations navigate increasingly complex workforce, financial, and risk decisions, many are challenged by disconnected data, siloed insights, and a growing wave of standalone AI tools that fail to deliver the full picture.

"No firm is better positioned to lead clients into the age of AI than Lockton, but technology alone is never the advantage; real impact comes from combining powerful intelligence with exceptional people," said Ron Lockton, Chairman and CEO of Lockton. "Our data, technology, and expertise were built together over time, not bolted on through acquisition, so they work as one, and we built Lockton SAGE to make our advisors better; giving them the insight to deliver a smarter, more personal way for clients to navigate risk and reach stronger outcomes. The firms that lead the next decade will be the ones that pair great technology with great people, and that is exactly where we are focused."

Lockton SAGE was built to bring it all together.

Lockton SAGE uses AI-enabled capabilities to surface the patterns, priorities, and recommendations that matter most to each client's business.

From Data to Decision — at Speed

Lockton SAGE connects policies, quotes, claims, and exposures, applying AI-enabled analytics with human experience to provide clients with faster, smarter guidance when decisions matter most. By uncovering patterns, anticipating emerging risks, and delivering actionable recommendations earlier, the platform helps organizations mitigate issues before they grow, reducing costs today while creating greater financial and operational resilience for the future.

What Clients Receive

For clients, that means moving beyond a fixed insurance platform to a personalized operating environment – one that combines best-in-class services with an experience designed around their business, their priorities, and the metrics that matter most.

Across every stage of the insurance lifecycle, Lockton SAGE translates connected intelligence into a deep understanding of the client business and risk profile, paired with insights specific to their goals and objectives — from the data that starts the process to the advisory that follows the placement:

Built for the Long Game

Lockton's private ownership allows the firm to take the long-term view, investing deliberately in a flexible platform architecture that can continuously adopt leading AI models as they reshape how organizations evaluate risk. The result is a platform designed to keep innovating, adapting, and scaling alongside client needs — staying ahead of market demands, not reacting to them.

"The market is full of tools, but clients need the right intelligence — connected, contextual, and built around how they actually make decisions. Lockton SAGE is our commitment to delivering exactly that. It's not a single product. It's the collective expertise of Lockton, working together to give every client greater confidence at every decision point."

— Claude Yoder, Chief Data, Analytics, and Digital Officer, Lockton

Lockton SAGE creates a scalable foundation for continued innovation, expanding the value Lockton delivers across every client relationship. And because Lockton SAGE continues to develop new intelligence over time, it compounds in value as Lockton and its clients continue to grow, equipping Lockton Associates with the tools and insights needed to provide more informed and impactful guidance. For more information, visit LocktonSAGE.com.

About Lockton

What makes Lockton stand apart is also what makes it better: independence. Lockton's private ownership empowers nearly 15,000 Associates doing business in 180+ countries to focus solely on clients' risk and insurance needs. With expertise that reaches around the globe, Lockton delivers the deep understanding needed to accomplish remarkable results.

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