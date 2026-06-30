Loftware and BearingPoint Partner to Enable Connected, Scalable Supply Chain Transformation

Global partnership unites supply chain expertise, product identification, and SAP-aligned transformation to improve visibility, resilience, and compliance

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Loftware, a global leader in product identification and supply chain collaboration, today announced a global partnership with BearingPoint, a leading independent management and technology consultancy with European roots and global reach. The alliance will help organizations accelerate SAP-aligned digital transformation initiatives through improved product identification, traceability, and operational connectivity.

As companies move beyond basic supply chain visibility toward execution intelligence, growing complexity across manufacturing, logistics, and partner ecosystems is increasing demand for connected product data, real-time coordination, and end-to-end transparency. Together, BearingPoint and Loftware combine deep SAP-enabled supply chain transformation expertise with industry-leading product identification, compliance, and cross-enterprise collaboration capabilities.

By extending SAP-driven transformation programs beyond core ERP into critical operational processes, reinforced by Loftware Cloud's SAP Endorsed App status, the partnership enables improved visibility, product traceability, compliance, scalable automation, and process standardization across global business networks - reducing operational complexity, accelerating time to value, and enhancing execution across SAP and S/4HANA environments.

"Organizations are under increasing pressure to execute faster and more consistently across globally distributed operations," said Justin Sadler-Smith, Chief Revenue Officer at Loftware. "Our partnership with BearingPoint helps customers bridge the gap between strategic transformation initiatives and day-to-day execution, enabling teams to operate more efficiently, eliminate costly unknowns, respond more quickly to change, and realize greater value from their technology investments."

By connecting product identity, data, and business processes across supplier ecosystems, manufacturing operations, logistics networks, and enterprise systems, Loftware and BearingPoint are helping organizations build the digital foundation required for long-term supply chain resilience and growth.

"Our clients are redesigning supply chains to improve agility and performance, while navigating complex SAP-driven transformation programs," said Ralf Dillmann, Partner and CEO at BearingPoint North America LLC. "To be successful, they must align people, processes, and systems around common business objectives. Together with Loftware, we help organizations accelerate adoption of digital transformation initiatives, improve cross-functional coordination, and build a stronger foundation for sustainable operational performance across the enterprise."

For more information about how Loftware and BearingPoint can transform supply chain operations and accelerate enterprise transformation initiatives, visit the Loftware and BearingPoint websites.

About Loftware

Loftware is the global leader in product identification. Our cloud-based solutions power real-time collaboration, ensure compliance, improve authenticity, and deliver supply chain traceability from product development to consumer engagement. We provide scalable, data-driven labeling and packaging technologies that help companies boost speed to market, enhance efficiency, and connect physical products to digital experiences. Trusted by global brands and backed by over 40 years of innovation, Loftware supports customers across industries with offices in the US, UK, Slovenia, China, and Singapore.

About BearingPointBearingPoint is an independent management and technology consultancy with European roots and a global reach. We help businesses transform by combining deep industry expertise with strong capabilities in strategy, operations, and technology. Dedicated SAP and Microsoft transformation units, a strong focus on AI, and outcome-based products enable us to provide tailored, innovative solutions that create measurable and sustainable value.

In addition to our core consulting operations, we run two joint ventures. Arcwide, our joint venture with IFS, specializes in business transformation enabled by IFS technology. BearingPoint North America, our joint venture with ABeam Consulting, focuses on consulting excellence and business transformation built on SAP.

BearingPoint works with many of the world's leading companies and public-sector organizations. Together with its strategic alliance partner ABeam Consulting, the firm brings together more than 15,000 professionals and serves clients in over 70 countries, delivering seamless business transformation, strengthening performance, and driving sustainable impact.

BearingPoint is recognized among TIME World's Best Companies and Forbes World's Best Employers. The firm is also a certified B Corporation, committed to responsible business and creating long-term value for organizations, people, and society.

For more information, please visit:Homepage: www.bearingpoint.comLinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/bearingpoint

Media contact for Loftware:Laura Hindley, Senior PR & Communications Manager, lhindley@loftware.com

Media contact for BearingPoint:Alexander Bock, Global Senior Manager CommunicationsTelephone: +49 89 540338029Email: alexander.bock@bearingpoint.com

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