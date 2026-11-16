LONGWELL Releases Axial Fan Selection Set for Heat Rejection in Liquid-Cooled Data Centers

Performance curves, dimensional drawings and electrical data for LWAE3G EC and LWAA AC axial fans — consolidated so OEM engineers can move from thermal duty to a shortlisted model in one pass.

NINGBO, China, Nov. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LONGWELL (Ningbo Longwell Electric Technology Co., Ltd.) today released a 12-page axial fan selection brochure for manufacturers of dry coolers, air-cooled condensers and outdoor heat-rejection units serving liquid-cooled data centers.

As direct liquid cooling moves heat from processors into liquid circuits, systems using air-side outdoor heat rejection still depend on airflow through heat exchangers. Fan selection therefore needs to account for the resistance of the coil and other equipment components, as well as design ambient conditions and operating requirements.

The brochure covers LWAE3G EC axial fans in 710, 800 and 900 mm sizes, with suction and blowing versions, and LWAA AC axial fans in 500, 630 and 800 mm sizes. EC models support 0–10 VDC or PWM speed control, while AC models provide fixed-speed options. Engineers can review the corresponding curves and mounting drawings against their target airflow, static pressure, power supply and installation space.

Transformer cooling is another part of LONGWELL's product portfolio. The company already supplies fans and components to transformer-cooling customers. Its LWF cross-flow fan range is designed for forced-air cooling of dry-type transformers, directing airflow along winding cooling passages. This product line provides a further component option for transformer manufacturers and power-equipment integrators serving data center infrastructure.

Related application reviews also cover air-handling equipment, battery energy storage systems (BESS) and power conversion systems (PCS), with a fan selection guide.

OEMs developing new equipment or evaluating a second source can contact LONGWELL with their application, target airflow and static pressure, and power supply requirements. Existing fan nameplates or equipment drawings can support model review, sample discussions and project quotations.

The brochure is available for direct download. Further product information and engineering inquiry access are available on LONGWELL's data center cooling page.

About LONGWELL

Based in Ningbo, China, LONGWELL designs and manufactures EC, AC and DC fans, blowers and motors for HVACR and industrial equipment. Its portfolio includes axial fans, centrifugal and plug fans, cross-flow fans and fan-motor assemblies for equipment manufacturers and system integrators.

Website: www.longwellfans.com

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