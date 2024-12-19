Cerca nel sito
 
Loomis Chooses Peregrine Connect as Their No/Low-Code Integration Platform: Connecting 1,000+ Endpoints and Automating 200+ Processes

19 dicembre 2024 | 11.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Loomis selected the Peregrine Connect's Integration Platform to improve operational efficiency and reduce costs. As one of the largest global networks providing comprehensive payment management solutions across 27 countries, including the United States and much of Western Europe, Loomis sought to strengthen data integration and communication throughout its extensive network.

Loomis recognized the need to scale its operations to address the challenges of expansion. To boost productivity and advance their digital transformation efforts, they identified Peregrine Connect as the ideal low-code integration solution.

By adopting Peregrine Connect, Loomis achieved real-time data integration, ensuring seamless data sharing across its internal teams and customers. This shift eliminated communication silos and established robust integration processes across the organization.

Peregrine Connect enabled Loomis to connect over 1,000 endpoints and establish more than 200 business processes to optimize workflows and improve operational efficiency. This success has positioned the company to focus on long-term goals.

"Peregrine Connect's management suite is an invaluable tool for our organization. As a non-developer, I appreciate it's no/low-code capabilities. It enables me to efficiently handle critical tasks like error detection, audits, and message tracking. The platform makes it easy to search for and track messages across multiple applications with intuitive, fast reporting features that help us quickly identify the root causes of issues."   

-  Petri Rautakoski, Head of IT Integrations at Loomis 

Read More About the Case Study

About LoomisLoomis, with over 170 years of expertise, is one of the largest global networks delivering comprehensive payment management solutions. Operating in 27 countries, including the United States and most of Western Europe, Loomis specializes in the distribution, handling, recycling, and secure storage of cash and valuables. Their products and services cater to financial institutions, governments, and businesses worldwide, ensuring efficient and secure cash management on a global scale.

About Peregrine ConnectPeregrine Connect is a leading integration platform designed to help businesses simplify the design, deployment, hosting, and management of applications, APIs, and workflows. Its advanced suite of connectors for popular enterprise applications delivers powerful capabilities for data, services, and application integration, along with comprehensive support for business processes and workflows.

Customers gain a superior development experience, enhanced performance, and faster time-to-value. With Peregrine Connect, projects are deployed in weeks rather than months, enabling organizations to achieve their goals with unparalleled efficiency.

Learn More:  https://www.peregrineconnect.com/

Media Contact:Nelly Monjazeb: info@peregrineconnect.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/999937/5083643/Peregrine_Connect_Logo.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/loomis-chooses-peregrine-connect-as-their-nolow-code-integration-platform-connecting-1-000-endpoints-and-automating-200-processes-302335319.html

