Lord's Penthouse with 100-foot private terrace overlooking the Home of Cricket comes to market for the first time

LONDON, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A penthouse with a 100-foot private terrace directly overlooking Lord's Cricket Ground has come to market for the first time.

Bidders will be required to submit confidential offers for one of London's most distinctive sporting-view properties through a sealed bid process closing 31 July 2026, with a minimum bid of £10 million.

Known as The Lord's View Penthouse, the residence is the only privately owned home in the world with a 100-foot private terrace and viewing lounge that directly overlooks the wicket at Lord's, the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) Pavilion and the Future Systems–designed media centre.

The effect is that of a private pavilion suspended above one of the world's most revered sporting arenas, providing a viewing position for major Test matches, World Cups and international fixtures unlike any other in private ownership.

All proceeds from the sale will go to the Launan Charitable Trust, a registered charity established by the late owner, MCC life member Laurence Silman, and his wife Nancy.

The Trust will direct a portion of the proceeds to a UK grassroots cricket charity, with a further charitable donation to be designated by the purchaser, allowing the successful bidder to shape the philanthropic legacy associated with the property.

The penthouse is expected to attract serious interest from international cricket enthusiasts, collectors and global buyers, particularly from markets where Lord's holds iconic status, including India, Australia, the Middle East and the wider Commonwealth.

The sale comes as Lord's enters one of its busiest international cricket summers, focusing global attention on NW8.

Silman originally acquired the unfinished upper level from a bankrupt developer and, working with architect and designer Max Clendinning – whose clients included Christian Dior and Liberty London – transformed it into a contemporary cricket pavilion at domestic scale.

The timing of the sale coincides with an exhibition by the RIBA and London Metropolitan Archives exploring Clendinning's work, adding an extra layer of interest for buyers attuned to British post-war design heritage.

Robert Silman, speaking on behalf of the family, said: "Laurence saw something in that unfinished rooftop that nobody else did: a place to bring together the people he loved, around the game he loved. The terrace became the backdrop to decades of summers measured out in Test matches and ODIs; releasing it now feels like the right moment. The charitable element was important to us: it felt right that something built around a love of cricket should give something back to the game."

Qualified parties will be granted access to a secure information portal containing further property details, imagery and full bidding procedures, with private viewings arranged during the bid period.

The bespoke sealed bid process has been designed by leading London lawyers, with the seller committed to accept the highest bid.

Additional information, including guide pricing, legal framework and submission requirements, is available to registered bidders via https://www.overlordsclub.co.uk/.

Press Enquiries: lordspenthouse@borkowski.co.uk

Website: https://www.overlordsclub.co.uk/

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