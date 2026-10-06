LX Pantos Holds Completion Ceremony for Katowice Logistics Center in Poland

- Accelerates Business Expansion with Strategic European Logistics Hub

SEOUL, South Korea and KATOWICE, Poland, Oct. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LX Pantos, a leading integrated logistics company, announced that it recently held the completion ceremony for its large logistics center in Katowice, southern Poland. The event marked an important milestone in the company's expansion across Europe and underscored its commitment to strengthening its global logistics network through strategic investment in core infrastructure.

The Katowice logistics center was jointly acquired with the Korea Overseas Infrastructure & Urban Development Corporation (KIND) and the PIS No. 2 Fund, a policy fund under the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport. The acquisition value was approximately EUR 140 million, supported by financing from the Korea Ocean Business Corporation, which helped establish a stable funding structure for the project. The facility consists of five buildings with a total floor area of 109,000 square meters and has now been successfully completed as a modern, large-scale logistics complex.

Located in Upper Silesia, the largest metropolitan area in Poland, Katowice is a strategic logistics hub at the crossroads of major east-west and north-south transportation corridors connecting Germany, Poland, Ukraine, Northern Europe, and Southern Europe. With seamless access to highways, rail networks, and airports, the site offers excellent conditions for intermodal logistics operations and is expected to serve as a key gateway for distribution across Europe.

LX Pantos plans to use the Katowice center as a strategic hub for its logistics operations in Eastern Europe. The company intends to expand services for major industry clients, including automotive parts, consumer goods, and home appliances, while also supporting Korean companies entering the European market. In addition, the center is expected to play a central role in meeting growing logistics demand in Eastern Europe and neighboring regions.

LX Pantos said the completion of the Katowice logistics center is highly meaningful as it secures a key strategic hub connecting Europe, and added that the company will continue to serve as a reliable partner supporting the global supply chains of global companies.

■ About LX PantosEstablished in 1977, LX Pantos is a leading global logistics provider headquartered in Korea. It delivers comprehensive logistics solutions across sea, air, rail, and contract logistics through a worldwide network spanning more than 40 countries.

Learn more about LX Pantos online and follow it on LinkedIn.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lx-pantos-holds-completion-ceremony-for-katowice-logistics-center-in-poland-302897035.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

Comunicato stampa - contenuto promozionale

Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire.