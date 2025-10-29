Lycored Debuts New VAS Technology at SupplySide Global

BRANCHBURG, N.J., Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lycored, the global leader in naturally derived carotenoids for the food, beverage and dietary supplement market, is expanding its ingredient capabilities with the debut of innovative VAS (versatile application solution) technology at SupplySide Global 2025. The Lycored VAS portfolio officially launches on November 6, 2025.

Lycored's VAS technology are microencapsulated starch beadlets developed to optimize product performance and offer key advantages across a wide range of applications including tablets (withstand direct compression), gummies (homogeneity and stability), powder beverages (enhanced solubility) and capsules (flowability). Designed as one solution for multiple formats, VAS technology is available with a variety of active ingredients including lycopene, beta-carotene, lutein and vitamins, offering exceptional stability, versatility and performance.

Lycobeads VAS TM 10% is a leading formulation within the new VAS portfolio featuring lycopene, a standout nutraceutical ingredient renowned for its powerful antioxidant activity and its role in supporting cardiovascular health, skin protection and prostate function. Overall, VAS is a universal go-to solution that simplifies and streamlines formulation with one consistently high-performing product.

"VAS technology creates opportunities for brands to drive commercial success through elevated formulations with best-in-class nature-based ingredients," says Megan Dunn, Senior Manager, Global Marketing. "SupplySide Global is the ideal venue to demonstrate how VAS stands at the intersection of cutting-edge science and real market demand for naturally derived, scientifically backed wellness solutions—and exemplify how Lycored is leading the way with scientific excellence and innovation that puts consumer needs first."

In addition to the VAS introduction, SupplySide Global 2025 attendees can look forward to seeing first-hand how Lycored's full portfolio of clean-label ingredients shines through various activations and displays:

