FRANKFURT, Germany, Nov. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Makera, a global leader in intelligent desktop CNC technology, announced that global pre-orders for the A1S opened on its official website on November 18. The A1S is a powerful desktop CNC with stronger, smarter, smoother performance designed for prototyping labs, makerspaces, product design teams, and small-batch manufacturers.

Stronger: Solid Metal Cuts

The Makera A1S is built with 600W spindle reaching up to 24,000 RPM, delivering steady, vibration-free output for precise milling of aluminum and brass while maintaining the rigidity required to handle steel. The result is a machine that punches well above its weight class.

Smarter: Multi-Process Flexibility

Flexibility sits at the core of the Makera A1S. It is available in two configurations: a Quick-Tool Change edition for fast manual swaps, and a 12-Tool ATC edition that automates multi-step workflows—roughing, finishing, drilling, and engraving—without manual intervention.

The built-in Smart Vision System, combined with automatic probing, handles workpiece location, height detection, leveling, and alignment, minimizing setup time and eliminating manual alignment errors.

"We believe real manufacturing capability shouldn't be locked behind a factory gate. It should sit on a maker's bench," said Josh Zhang, CEO of Makera . "The A1S is our answer to the makers who have outgrown entry-level machines but aren't ready to sacrifice their workspace for industrial equipment."

Smoother:

An optional MQL (Minimum Quantity Lubrication) kit delivers a fine mist directly to the cutting zone, improving surface finish and extending tool life without the cleanup of traditional coolant systems. Connected to an air compressor, it forms a complete cooling and lubrication system built for cleaner, smoother cutting.

Makera Ecosystem

The A1S is part of a complete Makera ecosystem. Makera Studio, the company's proprietary CAM software, automatically matches parameters to the chosen material and simulates toolpaths before cutting begins. The Makerables community then supplies a library of ready-to-machine projects, so new users can go from unboxing to cutting in one workflow.

Pricing and Availability

Early pre-orders for the Makera A1S run from November 18 to December 4. The A1S is €2,779 pre-order (MSRP €3,529), and the A1S ATC is €3,749 pre-order (MSRP €4,599)—the lowest pre-order prices across all phases. Early buyers also get exclusive launch gifts and 3X reward points.

For more information about Makera, please check on: https://www.makera.com/

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