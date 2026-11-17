FRANKFURT, Germany, Nov. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Makera will bring its full machine portfolio to Formnext Frankfurt 2026, one of the world's leading trade fairs for additive manufacturing and advanced production technologies. The lineup is headlined by the A1S, a power-packed new desktop CNC that will open for pre-order on November 18. Visitors can see the A1S and the rest of Makera's machines in person at Messe Frankfurt, Hall 12.0, Booth B01.

The Makera A1S is built to deliver solid metal cutting performance in a compact desktop form factor. Its spindle is engineered for steady, vibration-free output, enabling precise milling of aluminum and brass while maintaining the rigidity needed to handle steel. The result is a machine that punches above its weight, bringing industrial-level capability to prototyping labs, makerspaces, product design teams, and small-batch manufacturers.

Flexibility is at the core of the Makera A1S. The system is available in two configurations: a Quick-Tool Change edition for fast manual swaps, and a 12-Tool ATC edition for automated, multi-process workflows. This makes it easier to move between drilling, milling, engraving, and finishing without lengthy setup changes.

The Makera A1S also features Minimum Quantity Lubrication, which delivers a fine mist directly to the cutting zone. This helps improve surface finish, extend tool life, and support cleaner, more efficient machining. A built-in Smart Vision System further simplifies setup by automatically locating the workpiece. Combined with automatic probing, it handles height detection, leveling, and alignment with minimal manual intervention.

"We believe real manufacturing capability shouldn't be locked behind a factory gate. It should sit on a maker's bench," said Josh Zhang, the CEO of Makera.

That belief is on full display at Formnext Frankfurt 2026. More details about the Makera A1S will be revealed at its official launch on November 18, and visitors to Hall 12.0, Booth B01 can see the machine up close and explore how Makera is expanding what desktop CNC can do.

For more information about Makera, please check on: https://www.makera.com/

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