MARSTEK Unveils Four Advanced Energy Solutions at Munich Launch Event: Redefining Future Home Life with MARS"TEK"

MUNICH, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MARSTEK, a leading innovator in smart energy solutions, today introduced four cutting-edge home and balcony energy storage systems under the theme Future Home Life with MARS"TEK" at its Munich launch event. Designed for seamless integration, scalability, and intelligent energy management, these systems empower households across Europe to achieve greater energy autonomy while significantly reducing costs.

Future-Ready Energy, Simplified

The new product lineup combines advanced technology with user-centric design, offering tailored solutions for both DIY enthusiasts and professional installers. From compact balcony systems to whole-home energy hubs, MARSTEK's innovations prioritize simplicity, reliability, and sustainability.

1. VENUS D: 4kW 4 MPPT Balcony ESS with 2.2kW AC-Coupling

2. VENUS X: Dual-Mode AC-Coupled Solar Storage Solution

3. MARS II & MARS I PLUS: 7-in-1 1000V V-Boost Residential ESS

A Vision for Sustainable Living

With MARSTEK, we're not just selling products; we're enabling a smarter, greener lifestyle where every balcony and rooftop becomes a step toward energy freedom.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2681368/2025_MARSTEK_New_ESS_Product_Launch_Conference.jpg

Comunicato stampa - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire