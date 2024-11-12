MDT Unveils Leading-Edge TMR Sensors for Gaming Joysticks at Electronica and SPS

Innovative TMR Technology Redefines Gaming Experience with Drift-Free Durability, Extended Battery Life, and Superior Sensing Resolution

MUNICH and NUREMBERG, Germany, and ZHANGJIAGANG, China, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MultiDimension Technology Co., Ltd. (MDT), a global leader in magnetic sensors specializing in Tunneling Magnetoresistance (TMR) technology, introduces its groundbreaking TMR2615/ TMR2617 series at Electronica and SPS. These cutting-edge TMR sensors are poised to revolutionize gaming experience with exceptional performance and innovative features.

Game-Changing Technology for Consumer Electronics

TMR2615/TMR2617 are powered by MDT's proprietary TMR technology, integrated with a programmable ASIC offering factory-preset tailored to user-defined parametric targets. This ensures high consistency and optimal performance across large-scale production, addressing diverse demands for thumbsticks and trigger keys in gaming controllers.

Compared to traditional carbon-film or Hall-effect sensors, MDT's TMR sensors deliver unparalleled advantages:

The TMR2615 is available in compact DFN packages (2x2x0.55mm and 1.6x1.6x0.5mm). The TMR2617 serves as a drop-in replacement for Hall-effect devices, offering compatibility with standard SOT23-3 footprints for effortless upgrades.

Market Success and Enthusiastic Feedback

Since their launch in Q1 2024, these new TMR sensors have rapidly gained market recognition, achieving mass production by Q2 and adoption by leading manufacturers. The industry has warmly embraced these innovations, as demonstrated by enthusiastic user feedback:

Availability and Future Developments

TMR2615/TMR2617 are available for ordering in production quantities. They are being actively developed for broader applications, including magnetic gaming keyboards and mouse scroll wheels, along with dual-axis prototypes integrating X/Y-axis sensing in a single device, showcasing MDT's commitment to driving innovation across a wide range of user experiences.

About MDTMultiDimension Technology was founded in 2010 in Zhangjiagang, Jiangsu Province, China, with branch offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Chengdu, and Ningbo in China, Tokyo, Japan, and San Jose, Calif., USA. MDT has developed a unique intellectual property portfolio, and state-of-the-art manufacturing capabilities that can support volume production of high-performance, low-cost TMR magnetic sensors to satisfy the most demanding application needs. Led by its core management team of elite experts and veterans in magnetic sensor technology and engineering services, MDT is committed to creating added value for its customers and ensuring their success. For more information about MDT please visit http://www.multidimensiontech.com.

