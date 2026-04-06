MEDIPEEL Gains Momentum in Korea's K-Pharmacy Channel

-From pharmacist validation to global consumer trust

SEOUL, South Korea, April 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- K-Pharmacy is rapidly emerging as one of the most trusted and fast-growing retail channels in Korea's beauty industry, attracting increasing attention from global consumers.

Within this evolving landscape, MEDIPEEL, a professional derma-aesthetic brand, is gaining strong momentum, reinforcing its global credibility among international consumers.

Beyond simple distribution expansion, MEDIPEEL's presence in leading K-Pharmacy locations reflects its ability to meet the strict selection standards of professional pharmacists—widely regarded as a key indicator of product reliability and derma expertise.

The brand has recently expanded into prominent K-Pharmacy destinations across Seoul, including Berry New Pharmacy in Myeongdong, Hongdae, and Seongsu—areas widely recognized as key shopping hubs for global beauty consumers. In addition, MEDIPEEL has entered Namsi Pharmacy, a heritage pharmacy established in 1954 and operated across three generations, further strengthening its presence within Korea's trusted K-Pharmacy network. The pharmacy is particularly well known among Japanese tourists seeking authentic and reliable Korean pharmacy products.

This expansion reflects a broader shift in the K-beauty landscape, where K-Pharmacy channels—once centered on functional and therapeutic products—are rapidly emerging as authority-driven retail spaces for derma skincare.

MEDIPEEL's key product lines—including the Melanon X line, Retinal NMN line, and targeted treatment products such as the Naite Neck Cream and Naite Neck Stick—have gained strong traction among both local and international consumers, quickly becoming recognized as "K-Pharmacy sold-out items" driven by word-of-mouth.

A MEDIPEEL representative commented, "Entering the K-Pharmacy channel is not just about distribution—it reflects a level of trust earned through formulation expertise and product performance. We will continue to strengthen our presence in professional channels to further solidify our position as a credible derma skincare brand."

MEDIPEEL is the flagship brand of Skinidea, a global skincare company under MDP Holdings. With distribution in over 75 countries, the company focuses on developing high-performance derma skincare products through advanced ingredient research, patented technologies, and clinically driven formulations.

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