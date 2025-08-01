circle x black
Medit to Reveal New Medit i900 Mobility, Powered by True Mobility

01 agosto 2025 | 10.01
SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Medit (www.medit.com), a global leader in digital dentistry, today introduces the Medit i900 Mobility, a next-generation intraoral scanner designed to deliver simplicity and true mobility to clinical workflows.

The Medit i900 Mobility is the latest addition to Medit's scanner lineup, thoughtfully designed to move with the pace of everyday dentistry, wherever care happens. At the heart of the experience are four core pillars of mobility: improved clinical efficiency and workflow fluidity optimized for chair-to-chair and room-to-room use, instant usability with lite installation, enhanced patient interaction during the scanning process and a minimal learning curve that makes adoption easy from the first scan.

The i900 Mobility transforms how clinicians work, move and connect with patients by combining precision with ease of use. At the core of this experience is Medit Link Express, the company's first iPad-native companion app, designed to simplify scan-and-send workflows through an intuitive, user-friendly interface. With real-time scan viewing and built-in patient engagement, the app transforms the iPad into a seamless bridge between clinician and patient — immediate, effortless and mobile. Purpose-built for flexibility, the i900 Mobility pairs best-in-class software with compact, responsive hardware, ready to support chairside scanning, team collaboration and care beyond the traditional clinic setting.

Designed for a new standard of mobility, key highlights of the i900 Mobility include:

Together, the i900 Mobility and Medit Link Express redefine what mobility means in dentistry, reshaping how scanning fits into everyday practice. Whether at the chairside, between clinical staff, easily moving between environments, or stepping beyond the traditional clinic, it's a more fluid, responsive way to work. This is scanning, powered by true mobility.

Pre-orders for the Medit i900 Mobility open August 1, 2025, with shipping set to begin from September 1, availability may vary by region. Medit Link Express will be available for download from the Apple App Store starting September 1. For more information and updates, visit www.medit.com.

About MeditMedit is a global provider of 3D intraoral scanners and digital dentistry solutions based on proprietary technology. The company supports collaborative workflows between dental clinics and labs through innovative hardware and software solutions. Headquartered in Seoul, South Korea, since 2000, Medit has a strong global presence through its offices in the Americas and Europe and a distributor network spanning over 100 countries.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2741821/Medit_Reveal_New_Medit_i900_Mobility_Powered_True_Mobility.jpg Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1798058/5439777/Logo_MEDIT_Logo.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/medit-to-reveal-new-medit-i900-mobility-powered-by-true-mobility-302518610.html

