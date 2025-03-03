Meizu Launch Overseas Flyme AI Ecosystem Strategy

BARCELONA, Spain, March 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At MWC 2025, technology companies all over the world showcased their latest technological achievements and innovative products. With the theme of "AI Illuminates a Better Life", Meizu presented its full AI ecosystem products at MWC 2025. The debut of these products marked the exposure of Meizu's overseas product matrix.

Meizu's full AI ecosystem products made their debut, and AI became the biggest highlight at MWC

The most popular keyword at MWC 2025 was AI. AI became the biggest highlight at MWC this year in many ways, such as the deep integration of AI with hardware, semiconductors, and mobile communications, the applications of AI in terminals, and the development from technological innovation to industry innovation and ecological innovation.

Meizu is back to the global market with "3 Firsts in China"

At the exhibition, the Mblu22 series and Note22 series in Meizu's overseas new product matrix were exposed for the first time. Also using the Flyme system, these overseas versions of smartphones are expected to be released in April this year and are planned to be sold in Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Central Asia, Europe, and other countries and regions. The well-known Meizu 21, Meizu 21 PRO, Lucky08, and other product series were also displayed in the exhibition area.

Leading the industry in the layout of All in AI, the first in the industry to access DeepSeek AI capabilities

Just last month, Flyme AIOS officially completed the integration of the DeepSeek-R1 large model, and the Meizu 21 series and Lucky 08 were the first to be supported. StarV smart glasses and other AI ecosystem products were also supported one after another.

PANDAER, Meizu's trendy technology brand, also brought a variety of trendy products to the exhibition. Their product design of trendy IP combined with technology won praise from many overseas audiences.

StarV Air2 is the No.1 seller in the Q1 after launching

StarV Air2 smart glasses were the most eye-catching technology products in the venue due to their simultaneous interpretation, simultaneous transcription, and teleprompter functions, attracting users on site to try them. At present, the StarV series products have entered the first echelon of smart glasses in the world. StarV Air2 smart glasses have achieved a market share of 41.5% in the first quarter after being launched, ranking first in sales.

As smart glasses supported by AI models launched in cooperation with China Mobile and China Unicom, StarV series products were exhibited at the booths of China Mobile and China Unicom.

Flyme Auto is No.1 in Adding New Consumers, Synchronizes with Geely to Go Overseas

Flyme Auto is currently the smoothest and fastest-growing smart cockpit operating system, and has been ranking first in the number of new users for four consecutive months. In January 2025, more than 132,000 car models supported by Flyme Auto were sold in a single month, ranking first. At present, Flyme Auto has been accessed by 22 car models of Geely, LYNK & CO, Galaxy, and other brands. It is one of the smart cockpit operating systems supporting the largest number of car models on the market, and serves more than 500,000 car owners around the world by bringing them a new cross-terminal third-place smart experience.

The development from technological innovation to AI ecosystem innovation and the seamless connection of multi-terminal and full-scenario AI were the achievements presented by Meizu at this MWC. After experiencing Meizu's AI ecosystem products, the media and audiences on site also frequently praised Meizu's integrated AI ecosystem experience.

Meizu's globalization strategy has accelerated, with AI enhancing its global competitiveness

Since its launch in 2024, Meizu's globalization strategy has made significant progress. Meizu has joined hands with Geely to hold launch events in Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Jakarta, the Philippines, and other countries and regions. Meizu's technology products have been sold in more than 30 countries and regions in Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Central Asia, and Europe, and cars equipped with Flyme Auto have been exported to the Middle East, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific and other regions. Meizu's overseas ecosystem with a true integration of people, cars, and homes has gained a certain scale.

Globalization and All in AI Meizu's core strategies. In 2025, Meizu will begin to accelerate its expansion into overseas markets, increase investment in overseas markets, and launch more products and services that meet the needs of local consumers to enhance its global competitiveness. At the same time, with Flyme AIOS as the base, Meizu will build a global smart travel technology ecosystem based on the three core areas of smartphones, smart glasses, and smart car scenarios.

Worth mentioning is that Meizu is the smartphone brand of DreamSmart Group, which carries AI eco-products in three product areas, which are smartphones, XR and smart cars. With deep technological expertise in multiple industries, DreamSmart is recognized as a leader in smart ecosystems.

At MWC 2025, Meizu showcased the latest achievements in China's science and technology to the world, attracting high attention and extensive recognition from overseas users and media. In the future, Meizu will continue to pursue technological innovation to provide global consumers with more excellent products beyond imagination.

