Mexico Reaches Record 35.1 Million Vehicles in Operation, Reveals Integrate Data Facts (IDF)

28 febbraio 2025 | 01.21
LETTURA: 2 minuti

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich., Feb. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrate Data Facts (IDF) today announced the results of its 2024 year-end Vehicles in Operation (VIO) study for Mexico, revealing a record-breaking 35.1 million vehicles now circulating on Mexican roads. This significant milestone underscores the growing demand for automotive products and services in the country.

The comprehensive study, covering vehicles from model years 1961 to 2025, encompassed cars, vans, SUVs, pickups, and medium and heavy trucks. Key findings include:

The rising average vehicle age has significant implications for the automotive aftermarket. An older fleet necessitates increased demand for spare parts, maintenance, and repairs, creating substantial opportunities for businesses serving the Mexican market.

"The 16.2-year average age signifies a large population of vehicles requiring consistent maintenance and repairs," stated Evaristo Garcia, IDF's CEO. "This translates to a robust demand for automotive parts and services, ensuring the continued mobility of the Mexican population."

Even in light of recent trade tariffs, the 35.1 million vehicles in operation are already on the roads and require essential resources such as fuel, spare parts, repairs, and tires. It is crucial for companies within the automotive aftermarket to effectively serve and support Mexico, ensuring the country's continued progress amidst this record-high vehicle count.

"With 35.1 million vehicles in operation, the automotive aftermarket plays a critical role in keeping Mexico moving forward," Evaristo added.

About IDF - Integrate Data Facts

IDF - Integrate Data Facts LLC is the leading provider of automotive data and market research. This year, IDF celebrates its 15th anniversary since its establishment in Rochester Hills, Michigan. The company specializes in VIO analysis and provides comprehensive insights for the automotive industry across nearly all countries in Latin America. IDF's expertise enables businesses to make informed decisions and capitalize on emerging market opportunities.

Contact:Name: Evaristo Garcia, CEOEmail: info@idfacts.comWebsite: www.idfacts.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2629958/IDF_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mexico-reaches-record-35-1-million-vehicles-in-operation-reveals-integrate-data-facts-idf-302388088.html

