circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Comunicato stampa - contenuto promozionale
Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

Midea SpaceMaster Series Built-in Oven - Master the Pizza Moments

05 settembre 2026 | 22.55
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BERLIN, Sept. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The kitchen has always been the heart of the home — where routines become traditions and recipes become signature dishes. Yet European home cooks have long accepted compromises: cramped interiors, uneven results, endless preheating. The new Midea SpaceMaster Series Built-in Oven eliminates these trade-offs, bringing one highly coveted experience directly home: the authentic pizza.

Most ovens max out around 250°C — suitable for a casserole, but falling short of what genuine pizza demands. Professional pizzerias fire at 350°C or higher, creating the blistered crust, leopard-spotted char, and airy-yet-crisp texture that defines a great pie. Until now, achieving this at home meant a backyard brick oven or settling for delivery.

The Midea SpaceMaster Series Built-in Oven changes the equation by pushing a full 350°C — a temperature rarely seen in home appliances. But heat alone isn't enough. The oven pairs this intensity with a built-in Pizzaz stone, engineered to absorb and radiate heat directly into the dough, mimicking a traditional brick oven hearth. The result: a pizza that goes from raw dough to pizzeria-perfect in under three minutes — never soggy, never dry, always brilliant.

What makes this possible is an entirely rethought airflow architecture. A closed impeller fan delivers 4× the airflow speed of conventional ovens, while 28° angle vents ensure over 30% more even heat distribution. Every pizza emerges with consistent color, texture, and doneness from edge to center.

Its 0.2-second instant heat technology with Graphene Turbo Airflow makes preheating a non-event. You set it, and it's ready.

Beyond pizza, the Midea SpaceMaster Series Built-in Oven offers 81 liters of capacity with four-layer cooking support — weekday dinners, weekend baking, or holiday feasts, all in one cycle. The full-glass door integrates seamlessly with cabinetry, while the Quiet-Close system ensures smooth, silent operation.

The Midea SpaceMaster Series Built-in Oven isn't just a specification sheet brought to life; it's a statement about what home cooking can be when your appliance finally matches your ambition.

Midea SpaceMaster Series Built-in Oven. Master the Pizza Moments.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/midea-spacemaster-series-built-in-oven--master-the-pizza-moments-302870740.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

Comunicato stampa - contenuto promozionale
Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN40973 en US Arredamento_E_Design Arredamento_E_Design Altro Economia_E_Finanza Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
Monica Guerritore a 'Ballando con le stelle': "Non sono una ballerina, ma questa sfida mi diverte" - Video
Lino Banfi e Irina Shayk, il red carpet più improbabile a Venezia 83 - Video
'La La Land' torna a Venezia dopo 10 anni, la meraviglia di Chazelle alla Fenice - Video
Venezia, Matilde Gioli: "Preparo una nuova serie, sarà un racconto più scuro e noir" - Video
Filming Italy, Leo Gassmann: "Il mio primo premio a Venezia, spero sia l'inizio di un bel percorso" - Video
Filming Italy Achievement Award a Lino Banfi: "Mai avrei sognato di essere alla Mostra di Venezia"
A Cernobbio prove di campo largo: Schlein e Bonelli 'a tu per tu' - Video
Susan Sarandon, Luca Marinelli e Alicia Vikander a Venezia 83: l'arrivo al Lido per 'The Echo Chamber'
Ucraina-Russia, Zelensky accoglie gli inviati di Trump a Kiev - Video
Cernobbio, Vannacci: "Con Salvini stretta di mano tra gentiluomini" - Video
Venezia 83, trionfo per il doc sugli Oasis. E Liam Gallagher scherza con una fan con t-shirt dei Blur - Video
Antonelli o Ferrari? Il 'derby' del tifo F1 al Gran Premio d'Italia - Video


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza