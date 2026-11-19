NEW YORK and PARIS, Nov. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Milbank LLP is pleased to announce its expansion into France with the addition of the entire team of lawyers from Weil, Gotshal & Manges' Paris office.

"Milbank is excited to enter the Paris market with a team that is first in class across private equity, M&A, restructuring, finance, tax, litigation and antitrust," said Milbank Chairman Scott A. Edelman. "This move is consistent with our overall strategy: taking advantage of opportunities to grow in areas where we can assure our clients that we will be among the absolute best in a particular region or area of practice. We look forward to collaborating with our new colleagues to quickly bring our collective clients the resources of the entire firm."

"It is rare to have the opportunity to bring together a team of this caliber, with such an established reputation in a market as important as France," said Norbert Rieger, Chairman of Milbank's Global Corporate/M&A Group. "We have tremendous respect for what this team has built in Paris over more than two decades. What makes this opportunity particularly compelling is not only the strength of their practice, but also the people behind it. We share the same ambition and approach to first-class client service and look forward to building on these strengths together."

For nearly 25 years, the team has been a leader across France, Europe and other jurisdictions. Known for commercially focused advice, tailored solutions and an unwavering commitment to clients' objectives, the team brings deep market experience and sound judgment to help clients navigate critical decisions and achieve successful outcomes.

"Our team was built around a shared mindset: technical excellence, collaboration and an entrepreneurial spirit. We chose to join Milbank together, because we wanted to continue this collective journey at the highest standard of service for our clients," said David Aknin, one of the leading partners of Weil, Gotshal & Manges in Paris. "Milbank shares these values, and its integrated global platform is a natural extension of our expertise in private equity, M&A, restructuring, finance, tax, disputes and antitrust. It also gives our clients access to new expertise, notably in technology, AI, energy and infrastructure. With Milbank, we are opening an exciting new chapter of our story and are confident that the strength of our collective will contribute fully to Milbank's growth in France and internationally."

David Aknin will serve as Global Co-Head of Milbank's Private Equity Practice. Yannick Piette, who is also joining from Weil, Gotshal & Manges' Paris office, will serve as Global Co-Head of Milbank's Public M&A Practice.

Comprising 22 partners and 87 lawyers in total, the team advises listed and non-listed corporations, private capital sponsors, financial institutions, senior management, boards of directors, public organizations and individuals in complex and sensitive domestic and cross-border matters. They are consistently ranked among France's leading legal advisors across a broad range of practice areas, including public takeovers; private equity and infrastructure transactions; all private capital solutions; banking and finance; distressed M&A; reorganizations and in- and out-of-court restructurings; tax; competition and regulatory matters; and disputes of every type, including criminal investigations affecting companies and their managers.

ABOUT MILBANK

Milbank LLP is a leading international law firm that provides innovative legal services to clients around the world. Founded in New York over 150 years ago, Milbank has offices in Chicago, Frankfurt, Hong Kong, London, Los Angeles, Munich, New York, São Paulo, Seoul, Singapore, Tokyo and Washington, DC. Milbank's lawyers collaborate across practices and offices to help the world's leading commercial, financial and industrial enterprises, as well as institutions, individuals and governments, achieve their strategic objectives. To learn more about Milbank, please visit www.milbank.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/milbank-to-launch-in-paris-with-market-leading-team-from-weil-gotshal--manges-302946009.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

Comunicato stampa - contenuto promozionale

Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire.