Mobile World Capital Barcelona announces 17 finalists of the first MWCapital Awards

BARCELONA, Spain, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile World Capital Barcelona (MWCapital), in collaboration with B Lab Spain and GSMA Foundry, has announced the 17 finalist projects for the first edition of the 'MWCapital Awards: Technologies for a Sustainable Future'. This new awards programme recognises the most innovative projects that leverage technology to drive the transition towards a more sustainable and inclusive future. Aligned with the United Nations' 2030 Agenda and its Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the initiative celebrates creativity, innovation, and tangible impact – supporting a responsible and global digital transformation. The winners will be revealed during a dedicated ceremony on 12 June at Torre Glòries, Barcelona.

The call for entries, which closed in March, attracted 157 applications from 34 countries, reflecting strong global interest in technology solutions with social and environmental impact. The finalists, from 11 countries, represent a wide range of actors including startups, corporations, public institutions, non-profit organisations, and research or academic bodies.

From advancing energy sustainability to protecting biodiversity, early disease detection, and combating misinformation, the finalist projects reflect a strong commitment to the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals. By leveraging technologies such as artificial intelligence, blockchain, big data, nanotechnology, and the Internet of Things, these solutions demonstrate the power of digital transformation in building a more resilient and equitable world.

MWCapital Awards Jury and Evaluation Process

During the next phase a jury of national and international experts in sustainability, technology, and social innovation will evaluate the 17 shortlisted projects to select one winner per category, plus the Barcelona Horizon Award.

Among the experts participating in this first edition are John Hoffman, CEO of GSMA Ltd.; Irene Kaggwa, Director General of the Uganda Communications Commission and representative of ITU's GIGA initiative; Antonio Torralba, professor at MIT; and Xavier Sala i Martin, Professor at Columbia University.

The panel also includes Lucas Hunter, Interim Executive Director at B Lab Spain; Carlos Mataix, Director of the Innovation and Technology for Development Centre at Universidad Politécnica de Madrid; Pilar Roch, General Director of AMETIC and Xavi Pont Martin, co-founder of Ship2B, among others. Public administrations and the foundation's founding partners will also take part in the evaluation panel.

This diverse and multidisciplinary group ensures a robust evaluation process, considering the innovation, scalability, and potential for real-world impact of each project. The six winners will be selected based on their ability to leverage technology to address social and environmental challenges aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals. Among the six selected winners, one project will be awarded up to €50,000 to pilot its solution in Barcelona, based on its potential for local impact in the city.

A platform for global visibility and collaboration

The MWCapital Awards ceremony will take place on 12 June 2025 in Torre Glòries, Barcelona. During the event, the six winning projects will be announced, recognised for their level of innovation and their ability to drive positive change through technology.

Winners will have the opportunity to present their solutions at MWC26 Barcelona, gaining international visibility and access to strategic partnerships, funding, and collaboration opportunities. Additionally, the special prize "Barcelona Horizon Award" highlights the tangible impact of the MWCapital Awards within the city, where the winning project will implement the pilot. With this initiative, MWCapital aims to inspire a global movement around responsible innovation and strengthen Barcelona's role as a hub for technology with impact.

About Mobile World Capital Barcelona

Mobile World Capital Barcelona is a public-private foundation that promotes the digital development of society to build a more inclusive, equitable and sustainable future through the humanistic use of technology. MWCapital contributes to positioning Barcelona as a global benchmark in the digital field and to consolidating MWC's legacy throughout the year, promoting initiatives in the field of technology transfer, the promotion of digital talent, and the development of innovative technological projects with social impact. MWCapital hosts MWC in Barcelona, is the founder of 4YFN and connects the international community of developers with the Talent Arena Project.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2660889/MWCapital_Awards.jpgLogo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2289657/Mobile_World_Capital_Barcelona_Logo.jpg

Comunicato stampa - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire