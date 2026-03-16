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Molicel Achieves RBA Silver Status, Setting a New Benchmark for Ethical Battery Manufacturing

16 marzo 2026 | 05.19
LETTURA: 1 minuti

TAIPEI, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Molicel is proud to announce that our plant has officially been awarded Silver Status by the Responsible Business Alliance (RBA). This prestigious recognition marks a significant milestone in Molicel's journey toward global sustainability and ethical supply chain leadership.

The RBA is the world's largest industry coalition dedicated to corporate social responsibility (CSR) in global supply chains. Achieving Silver Status means Molicel's plant underwent a rigorous Validated Assessment Program (VAP)—a high-standard third-party onsite audit.

The RBA Silver Status certification reflects Molicel's comprehensive compliance across five essential pillars of the RBA Code of Conduct. By integrating high standards for Labor and Health and Safety, we ensure the fair treatment and physical well-being of every team member through world-class safety protocols. Furthermore, our commitment to Environmental Stewardship and Ethics drives us to minimize our ecological footprint and uphold the highest business integrity, including responsible mineral sourcing. All these efforts are anchored by robust Management Systems that guarantee long-term compliance and a culture of continuous improvement.

In an era where the "Green Transition" is paramount, the RBA Silver Status serves as a powerful symbol of trust for Molicel's global partners in the EV, eVTOL, aerospace, and AI data center sectors.

"Attaining RBA Silver Status is a testament to our commitment to 'Power with Responsibility,'" said Casey Shiue, President of Molicel. "As we scale our production to meet the demands of the world's most advanced technologies—from humanoid robotics to high-end energy storage—we ensure that every cell we produce is backed by ethical practices and social integrity."

For Tier-1 global clients, this certification provides the transparency and ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) assurance required to build long-term, sustainable partnerships in today's highly regulated global market.

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