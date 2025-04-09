circle x black
Mercoledì 09 Aprile 2025
Aggiornato: 10:37
Comunicato stampa

Montran Expands SEPA Instant Payments Support Services Across Europe

09 aprile 2025
LETTURA: 2 minuti

CLUJ, Romania, April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Montran, a global provider of payment system infrastructure, has announced the broader availability of its consulting and connectivity services for SEPA Instant Payments across the European Union. Building on successful implementations in Belgium, Germany, France, the UK, Bulgaria, Italy and Romania, this expansion reflects Montran's commitment to supporting commercial banks across the continent as they prepare to meet the compliance deadlines set by the EU's Instant Payments Regulation (IPR).

The regulation mandates that eurozone banks be ready to send and receive SEPA Instant Payments starting in October 2025. Banks in non-euro EU countries have until July 2027. In response, Montran is extending its established expertise—previously focused in select markets—to financial institutions throughout Europe.

"Instant Payments are becoming the new standard across the EU," said Keith Esca, Global Sales Director at Montran. "We are now making our implementation services and proven connectivity solutions available to more banks, helping them meet the regulatory timelines with confidence."

Expanded Availability of Business Consulting Services

Montran's consulting teams support banks in meeting SEPA Instant Payment requirements, offering end-to-end guidance from project scoping through implementation. Services include:

With experience supporting more than 30 banks on instant payment projects, Montran's consulting services are designed to reduce complexity and accelerate readiness.

Broader Deployment of Instant Payments Connectivity Solutions

Montran's Payments Gateway, a scalable solution already in use by banks and central infrastructures, is now available for wider deployment across Europe. The solution provides direct connectivity to TIPS, EBA RT1, and national instant payment systems such as Romania's SENT CPI.

Key capabilities include:

The solution is delivered on-premises and fully supported by Montran's local and international teams.

About MontranMontran is the leading provider of Payment and Capital Market Infrastructure solutions, servicing the world's foremost financial institutions with mission critical installations and operations in over 90 countries. Discover more at www.montran.com.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/montran-expands-sepa-instant-payments-support-services-across-europe-302422265.html

Comunicato stampa - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

