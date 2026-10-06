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MTCM Launches Talea DRN: One Private-Market-Note, Two Rails, for Arrangers and Investors, with Bank Frick as Digital-Asset-Partner and Paying-Agent

06 ottobre 2026 | 08.19
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Talea DRN lets arrangers issue one note reaching traditional and digital investors, fully fungible under one audit, with Bank Frick, Europe's blockchain-banking pioneer, as digital-asset partner.

LUXEMBOURG and BALZERS, Liechtenstein, Oct. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MTCM Securitization Architects today launched Talea DRN, a Luxembourg securitization note issued in two forms from the same audited compartment: a traditional ISIN security and a digital token. Investors hold the same note, same collateral, same rights, in whichever form suits them.

How it works. Both forms are the same note, not a synthetic copy or separate instrument. MTCM does not tokenize an existing security, it represents the note itself as a token, fully fungible with the ISIN. Investors can switch forms without changing the note's denomination or legal rights, and subscribe in fiat, crypto or stablecoin.

For arrangers: no longer choosing between a traditional issuance and a tokenized one: Talea DRN structure reaches banks and institutions through Clearstream/Euroclear, and digital-native, international investors through the token.

The name. Talea is Latin for a rod or cutting. For centuries, debts were recorded on tally sticks split into two matching halves, one for creditor, one for debtor. Talea DRN carries that idea forward: one note, two forms, one right.

"Investors shouldn't have to choose between the system they trust and the technology they want," said Pedro Herranz, Managing Partner and Group CEO, MTCM. "Talea DRN gives them one note in two forms: traditional settlement and custody, or the speed and reach of digital. For arrangers, that means a much wider investor-base."

"We value our collaboration with MTCM. By combining their securitization expertise with our experience in capital markets and digital assets, we support issuers operating across traditional and digital infrastructure" said Roman Wildhaber, Head of Capital-Market-Solutions, Bank Frick.

Each compartment is ring-fenced, bankruptcy-remote and independently audited under Luxembourg securitization law, giving arrangers wider distribution and investors access anywhere.

More on how the structure works: https://mtcm.ch/securitization/talea-dual-rail-note/

About MTCM Securitization ArchitectsMTCM is an independent, self-administered Luxembourg securitization platform with over €2.5 billion in capital under service. Make any asset bankable.

About Bank FrickBank Frick is a regulated bank based in Liechtenstein, providing banking and capital market services to financial intermediaries, asset managers and issuers. Services include Paying Agent services, digital-asset custody and trading, issuer services for ETPs, actively managed certificates (AMCs) and private market certificates.

www.mtcm.ch www.bankfrick.li

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mtcm-launches-talea-drn-one-private-market-note-two-rails-for-arrangers-and-investors-with-bank-frick-as-digital-asset-partner-and-paying-agent-302896447.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

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