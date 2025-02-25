circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU adnverify
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 25 Febbraio 2025
Aggiornato: 16:38
10 ultim'ora clock BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

MWC 2025 | Huawei Personalized Experience Agent Unlocks Experience Monetization for Operators

25 febbraio 2025 | 16.11
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The conventional traffic monetization model has been developed for nearly 20 years, and the value of traditional connectivity has started to decline over the years. Now global leading operators are actively considering and exploring how to transition to an experience monetization model. In 2024, seven leading operators and GSMA jointly established Intelligent Packet Core Foundry, aiming to explore the application of experience monetization. They released Unlock 5G Potential, How Intelligent Packet Core Drive 5G Monetisation and several use cases. Against this backdrop, Huawei is about to officially release the Personalized Experience Agent for 5G-A core networks at MWC 2025. Networks can then be aware of customer attributes, network status, and service experiences, enabling an entry to experience monetization, helping operators fulfill business objectives.

On traditional networks, when user experience degrades, it cannot be enhanced in real time through terminal-network-cloud synergy. Specifically, the terminal side cannot optimize experiences, and users can only manually select a better mobile network or Wi-Fi. The network side simply provides static QCI-based adjustment, while cloud applications only dynamically adjust the bit rate for adaptive adjustment.

Thanks to the Personalized Experience Agent, it enables operators to use the Intelligent Personalized Experience (IPE) to streamline E2E full experience awareness in real time. The IPE can accurately identify potential users and deliver policies for real-time experience assurance through intelligent planning and orchestration. Furthermore, MyLogo is available to provide users with explicit logo display and assurance experience feedback, as well as an experience optimization entry for users and an experience monetization entry for operators.

As technology and network capabilities continue to mature along with services, the era of experience monetization will be ushered in around the world. Huawei's intelligent packet core network will harness the Personalized Experience Agent to provide operators with user awareness, network awareness, and service awareness, enabling the network to know user experience status and accurately identify target users and network status. And the experience monetization entry can realize a precise push of service packages.

MWC 2025 will run from March 3 to 6 in Barcelona, Spain. At the conference, Huawei will showcase 5G innovative services and experience solutions, and release innovative 5G-A core network products and solutions. Looking ahead, Huawei will consistently innovate to deliver optimal service experiences to users and support operators in achieving long-lasting business success.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2627238/Huawei_Personalized_Experience_Agent_Unlocks_Experience_Monetization_Operators.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mwc-2025--huawei-personalized-experience-agent-unlocks-experience-monetization-for-operators-302384822.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT ICT ICT ICT ICT ICT Altro Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
News to go
Papa Francesco, ultime news sulle sue condizioni di salute
News to go
Ucraina, tre anni fa l'invasione russa
News to go
Aste online, ecco cosa cercano gli italiani
News to go
Droga, Saverio Romano presenta proposta di legge: obbligo test per toghe e medici
News to go
Ricerca, Bernini: "Decreto finanzia con 37,5 milioni nuovo contratto"
News to go
Anm: "Da potere esecutivo ancora attacchi a giudice"
News to go
Sciopero mezzi 24 febbraio 2025, orari e fasce di garanzia
News to go
Napoli, terra trema ancora ai Campi Flegrei
News to go
Stipendi reali, la situazione in Italia
News to go
Agenzia delle Entrate: nel 2024 recuperati 33,4 miliardi da lotta evasione
News to go
Ancora attacchi hacker filorussi contro siti web italiani
News to go
Papa Francesco, notte tranquilla al Gemelli: come sta


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza