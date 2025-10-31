Mycenax and RIN Sign License Agreement to Advance ADC Development Using RIN's Proprietary Linker Technology

TAIPEI, Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mycenax Biotech Inc. (TWO:4726), a leading biologics CDMO based in Taiwan, announced the signing of a License Agreement with Japan-based RIN Institute Inc., granting Mycenax rights to apply RIN's proprietary Val-Leu-Lys (VLK) linker technology in CDMO services worldwide.

RIN's VLK linker has demonstrated superior anti-tumor efficacy and high serum stability, enabling the development of advanced ADCs. Specifically, the VLK linker facilitates cytotoxicity through two mechanisms: action within the tumor microenvironment and enhanced ADC internalization. The agreement strengthens Mycenax's capability to deliver differentiated ADC solutions for global pharmaceutical partners.

"We are thrilled to finalize this agreement with RIN Institute, marking an important milestone in our mission to provide innovative and competitive ADC solutions," said Pei-Jiun Chen, CEO and President of Mycenax. "This collaboration further enhances our technical capabilities and reinforces our commitment to advancing next-generation ADC therapeutics."

The partnership builds upon the Letter of Intent (LOI) signed on April 7, 2025, which laid the foundation for closer cooperation between the two companies in advancing ADC innovation.

About RIN

RIN was established in January 2016, for development of anti-cancer antibody drugs both for therapeutic as well as diagnostic uses based upon the research results by Dr. Yasuhiro Matsumura, Director of Research and former Chief of Division of Developmental Therapeutics, EPOC, National Cancer Center (NCC). In March of the same year, RIN was certified as a spin-out Biotech from NCC. RIN's research laboratory is a research base to promote efficient collaboration with NCC, and R&D projects of ADCs and a novel potent thrombolytic fusion protein have been advanced. In January 2023, RIN started Phase 1 trial of their lead pipeline, a humanized anti-TMEM180 antibody at the NCC. They will accelerate development of new innovative antibodies for anti-cancer drugs and diagnostic drugs with the support of NCC.

About Mycenax

Mycenax Biotech Inc. is a leading CDMO in Taiwan offering integrated biologics solutions from cell line development to drug product manufacturing. Operating two GMP-compliant facilities inspected and approved by the EMA, PMDA, MFDS, and Health Canada, Mycenax provides end-to-end manufacturing services. Through its partnership with KriSan Biotech and Spera Pharma, Mycenax advances ADC CDMO capability with expertise in site-specific conjugation, multi-arm linkers to meet growing global demand. The company also collaborates with Alfresa Holdings, Kidswell Bio, and Chiome Bioscience under Japan's MHLW subsidy program for biosimilar manufacturing. For more information, visit www.mycenax.com

