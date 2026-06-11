NatGold Digital Sets July 8 for NATG Global Trading Launch

MIAMI, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NatGold Digital Ltd. ("NatGold" or the "Company"), a pioneering digital gold mining company with a patent-pending process for sustainably unlocking the intrinsic value of in-ground gold resources through its digital mining and blockchain-based tokenization platform, today announced the expected commencement of global market trading of NATG tokens on a major exchange, beginning Wednesday, July 8, 2026.

"The commencement of public market trading on July 8 marks a defining moment for NatGold and the launch of NATG into the global digital asset market," said Andrés Fernández, Chief Executive Officer of NatGold Digital. "It represents the first commercial deployment of our digital mining framework and the beginning of broader market access for a model built to apply discipline, transparency, and structure to the recognition of in-ground gold value. We believe NATG introduces a new category of sustainable, digitally native value tied to gold that remains permanently stored in Mother Nature's Vault."

NatGold's launch readiness program has included the publication of its White Paper, MiCA White Paper, Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Smart Contract information, together with the establishment of the legal, technical, custodial, blockchain, compliance, and market infrastructures designed to support its revolutionary digital gold mining framework.

"With the launch of public trading, NatGold is moving from years of ecosystem development into its first true market-facing phase," said Mark Radke, Executive Chairman of NatGold Digital. "NatGold Tokens are designed to bridge the gap between traditional gold and digital assets by combining the intrinsic value foundation of NatGold Certified Resources with the efficiency, transparency, and accessibility of blockchain technology. We believe this creates the foundation for an entirely new fiat money alternative asset class."

About NatGold Digital Ltd.

NatGold Digital Ltd. is the global leader in digital gold mining and the architect and operator of a patent-pending, non-extractive platform designed to unlock the intrinsic value of technically verified in-ground gold resources that remain securely stored in Mother Nature's Vault. NatGold Tokens are structured to represent standardized unit interests in NatGold Certified Resources, disclosed under internationally recognized geological Technical Reports — without physical extraction, processing, or movement of gold. The result is a superior fiat money alternative designed to help lead a global monetary reformation.

For additional background, please visit NatGold.com or our official YouTube channel for videos and information about our digital mining ecosystem: youtube.com/@NatGold_Digital.

Contact:Media@NatGold.com

The information presented in the above release has been compiled by NatGold with diligent effort to provide an accurate and realistic overview of the subject matter. Nonetheless, factors such as subjective judgment, reliance on circumstances beyond NatGold's control, and external information sources inherently limit the exhaustiveness, completeness, and sufficiency of this information. Forward-looking statements are generally indicated by terms including "plans", "expects", "does not expect", "is expected", "scheduled", "budget", "estimates", "projects", "intends", "anticipates", "does not anticipate", "believes", and similar expressions, or by references to potential actions, events, or outcomes that "may", "can", "could", "would", "might", or "will" transpire or be achieved. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Numerous risks, uncertainties, and events may result in outcomes that differ substantially from those described in NatGold's forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: alterations in economic conditions or sector trends; fluctuations in currency and financial markets; volatility in gold prices and AISC costs; changes in investment activity; legal proceedings; legislative developments; as well as environmental, regulatory, political, judicial, and competitive circumstances in regions where NatGold operates. Additionally, technological, mechanical, and operational challenges may arise during NatGold's development operations. Prospective NATG tokens purchasers are strongly advised to consult with a qualified financial advisor prior to purchasing NATG tokens and to use discretion in relation to decisions to purchase NATG tokens. References above to mineral resources being "certified" are specific to NatGold's tokenization eligibility standards and do not signify compliance with the JORC Code, NI 43-101, or S-K 1300; such resources are instead certified under NatGold's criteria as NatGold Certified Resources. While NatGold deems current assumptions reasonable based on available data, these assumptions may ultimately prove inaccurate. Actual outcomes could vary from forward-looking statements due to diverse risks, uncertainties, and unforeseen events. The information herein serves solely for general informational purposes and does not constitute an offer or solicitation for the purchase or sale of NatGold shares or securities or for the purchase or sale of any NATG tokens, nor is any information contained herein intended to be construed as making a recommendation, endorsement, or solicitation to engage in any investment strategy. NATG tokens are not intended to be "securities" in any jurisdiction, and NatGold makes no claim or representation related to the value of NatGold or NATG tokens. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are current as of the date issued. Except where mandated by applicable securities laws, NatGold expressly disclaims any intent or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements in response to new data, future developments, or otherwise. Furthermore, the Company assumes no commitment to address third-party expectations or statements regarding issues discussed in this document. Investing in early-stage digital assets entails considerable risk. Any such investment is speculative and involves a high degree of risk, including but not limited to loss of capital. An investment in the NATG tokens, or any other digital asset, may not be appropriate for everyone, and you should carefully consider the appropriate risks, your financial situation, risk tolerance, and investment goals before making any investment decisions. As a digital asset, NATG tokens are also subject to inherent risks related to blockchain technology, including but not limited to, regulatory uncertainty, market adoption, manipulation, volatility, and cyber security risks. Access to NATG trading will be available only to eligible participants in supported jurisdictions, with each participant subject to applicable jurisdictional eligibility, onboarding, regulatory, geographic, and platform requirements.Prospective purchasers should conduct their own due diligence and should consult with their respective financial, legal, tax, and/or other professional advisers.

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