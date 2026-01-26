circle x black
National Wooden Pallet & Container Association Becomes Woodpack Global, Reflecting the Industry's Evolution and Expanded Capacity

26 gennaio 2026
ALEXANDRIA, Va., Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Wooden Pallet & Container Association (NWPCA) today announced that it is officially becoming Woodpack Global, a name that reflects the explosive growth, cutting-edge innovation, and boundless capacity that define today's wooden packaging sector. As global supply chains evolve at breakneck speed, this rebranding captures the industry's unstoppable momentum and its critical role in moving the world's goods.

The rebrand follows extensive planning and significant input from members, industry stakeholders, and the association's Board of Directors. The decision signals a shared goal: adopting a name that is shorter, more memorable, and more representative of the full scope of wood packaging in today's industry, expanding the association's impact.

Board Chair Hinton H. Howell of Hinton Lumber Products emphasized the balance between honoring the association's roots and preparing for the future.

"The name Woodpack Global speaks to the evolution of our industry from local operations to a worldwide network, while honoring the legacy and leadership that began here at home," Howell said. "We are wood. We are pallets. We are wood packaging. We are a pack that supports one another and fights for the wood pallet industry. While our name is changing, our message remains the same: Pallets Move the World®. That spirit continues to guide everything we do."

"This change is member-driven and reflects how our industry has evolved," said Brent McClendon, President and CEO. "Woodpack Global better represents wood packaging today and reinforces our leadership and advocacy. The name change also aligns with a staff expansion that provides greater capacity on U.S. issues while delivering strong value to our growing global network."

The association will debut the new name and unveil its full logo and brand identity on Wednesday evening, March 25, 2026, during the Annual Leadership Conference. Together as Woodpack Global, the association is building a stronger, more connected future for wood packaging, anchored in U.S. leadership and advancing opportunity worldwide.

About Woodpack Global

The National Wooden Pallet & Container Association (soon to be Woodpack Global) is the leading trade association representing the wood packaging industry. Founded in 1946, the association serves more than 820 member companies across 43 countries, and has lobbying offices in the EU, USA, and Mexico, advancing advocacy, safety, sustainability, and innovation throughout the global supply chain. United by the message Pallets Move the World® with lobbying offices in the EU, USA, and Latin America, Woodpack Global supports the businesses that make modern commerce possible.

Contact: Jason Ortega, CAE, JD, MBA, NWPCA Senior Vice President, jortega@palletcentral.com, 703.519.6104  

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2372806/NWPCA_Logo.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/national-wooden-pallet--container-association-becomes-woodpack-global-reflecting-the-industrys-evolution-and-expanded-capacity-302670038.html

