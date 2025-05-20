circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU adnverify
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 20 Maggio 2025
Aggiornato: 17:12
10 ultim'ora clock BREAKING NEWS

Comunicato stampa - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

Network Innovations Launches Argus

20 maggio 2025 | 17.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Unified Platform for Secure, Integrated and Scalable Network Services Across all Communication Technologies

CALGARY, AB, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Network Innovations today announced the launch of Argus, a software-defined platform that transforms how organizations deploy, secure, and scale communications across terrestrial, wireless, and satellite environments. This includes Network Innovations' own VSAT network, third-party satellite networks (Starlink, OneWeb), 5G/LTE, private LTE, and terrestrial transport.

Argus is a mission-ready overlay framework that bridges multi-path connectivity, security, and operational complexity by unifying disparate technologies under a single cohesive platform. The result is simplified deployment with strengthened network security and operational efficiency for customers in the government, enterprise and maritime sectors, among others.

"Argus was developed with the understanding that lives, missions, and outcomes depend on unfailing, agile, and secure connectivity in an increasingly complex environment," said Derek Dawson, CEO of Network Innovations. "This solution serves as an invisible backbone to bring these technologies into one cohesive framework, so organizations have visibility, control, security, and resilience to focus on what matters, when and where it matters, without worrying about their network."

Key capabilities of Argus include:

Argus is now available for government, enterprise, and maritime customers worldwide. Learn more at www.networkinnovations.com/solutions/argus.

About Network InnovationsNetwork Innovations is a global technology integrator that keeps people, places, and things connected anywhere in the world with always-available communications and networking solutions. Its customers operate in industries including government and defense, public safety, oil and gas, media, mining, utilities, recreation, and maritime. Established in 1989, Network Innovations employs more than 250 industry experts across four continents. For more information, please visit www.networkinnovations.com.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/network-innovations-launches-argus-302460659.html

Comunicato stampa - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT ICT ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
Prima casa, più tempo per vendere e ricomprare
News to go
Terzo mandato, governo impugna legge del Trentino
News to go
Vance incontra Papa Leone XIV in Vaticano
News to go
Turismo, in estate 2025 quasi 66 milioni di arrivi in Italia: +3,4%
Papa Leone XIV, il giorno dell'insediamento: il racconto - Video
Leone XIV, regina Maxima d'Olanda a Santa Maria Maggiore per omaggio a Francesco - Video
Leone XIV, JD Vance rientra in ambasciata Usa dopo cerimonia insediamento - Video
News to go
Sciopero nazionale del trasporto ferroviario rinviato al 23 maggio
News to go
Furti d'auto in crescita in Italia, i modelli più a rischio
News to go
Bonus donne, da oggi al via le domande
Meloni in Albania per il vertice della Comunità politica europea, le videonews dal nostro inviato
News to go
Bonus zanzariere, come funziona e quali sono i requisiti


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza