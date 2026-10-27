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New electrification index shows China out front as US risks stalling and Europe's policies outpace delivery

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27 ottobre 2026 | 01.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LONDON, Oct. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- China is pulling ahead on electrification, while the US risks losing momentum and some of Europe's biggest economies have yet to translate policy into delivery, according to new analysis.

The Electrification Competitiveness Index assesses progress in 16 countries, measuring electrification delivery on the ground and the conditions needed for further progress. These enabling and deployment factors indicate how ready economies are for businesses to electrify operations.

The analysis exposes a widespread implementation gap, with policy and other enabling conditions ahead of electrification deployment across most countries.

The Index, developed by We Mean Business Coalition with support from RMI, assesses Australia, Brazil, China, Ethiopia, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, the Philippines, Poland, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, UK and US.

Electrification, combined with clean power, can reduce fossil fuel reliance, strengthen energy security, reduce exposure to volatile fuel prices, support growth and productivity, cut emissions and improve health through cleaner air. It will be a key focus at COP31.

Countries are grouped in four categories:

 

Report & full release: https://www.wemeanbusinesscoalition.org/blog/new-index-maps-electrification-competitiveness-of-countries/

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/new-electrification-index-shows-china-out-front-as-us-risks-stalling-and-europes-policies-outpace-delivery-302913978.html

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