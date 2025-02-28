NORDIC GROUP B.V. THROUGH ITS SUBSIDIARY NORDIC PHARMA, INC. (U.S.), ANNOUNCES DETAILS OF LACRIFILL® CANALICULAR GEL POSTER PRESENTATION AT SECO 2025

BERWYN, Pa., Feb. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordic Pharma, Inc., a subsidiary of Nordic Group B.V., announced today a poster presentation at SECO 2025 being held from February 26 – March 2 in Atlanta, Georgia. Mile Brujic, OD, FAAO of Premier Vision Group will present this poster on Novel Canalicular Gel for Lacrimal Occlusion: Case Series.

LACRIFILL Canalicular Gel, a novel hyaluronic acid (HA) gel is available in a single use administered, pre-loaded syringe that can be delivered into the canaliculus through the punctum via a cannula applied to the end of the syringe. Brujic's poster describes a case series of three patients with refractory dry eye disease, who previously had intracanalicular (6 month) dissolvable plugs, demonstrating improvements in signs and symptoms after occlusion with LACRIFILL Canalicular Gel.

Brujic said, "LACRIFILL Canalicular Gel has proven to be something special in my practice. This case series covers three patients amongst the many patients I have treated that showed significant corneal improvement and comfort when treated with LACRIFILL Canalicular Gel. I have also been able to increase the number of occlusions I perform in my practice with LACRIFILL Canalicular Gel."

SECO International's annual conference is one of the largest optometric educational meetings in the world and gives attendees unrivalled learning opportunities, cutting-edge exhibits and innovative networking.

"The power of Optometrists administering LACRIFILL Canalicular Gel, as an interventional dry eye treatment, and having such favorable outcomes is something we continue to be very excited about," said Phil Gioia, President of the U.S. team. "We've been partnering with Eye Care Professionals since launching LACRIFILL Canalicular Gel last year and continue our support of the OD physician network in their important role in dry eye management."

SECO poster presentation details are below:Title: Novel Canalicular Gel for Lacrimal Occlusion: Case SeriesPresenting Author: Mile Brujic, OD, FAAODate and Time: February 28, 9:45 AM – 11:45 AMLocation: Georgia World Congress Center, Hall A-1 and A-2, Bldg A-Level 1, Optometry's Marketplace™

Posters will also be published online at SECO University, secouniversity.com, after SECO 2025.

For more information about LACRIFILL Canalicular Gel and ordering details visit lacrifill.com.

About Nordic Group B.V.Nordic Group B.V. is a privately owned, medium-size international pharmaceutical company which focuses on the development and commercialization of specialty products. Portfolio enhancement has been accomplished through targeted developments and focused acquisitions to build a foundation in Eye Care, Rheumatology and Women's Health. Nordic Group has established deep roots throughout Europe, and more recently, expanded outside of Europe with increased acquisitions worldwide.

Nordic Group is a part of SEVER Life Sciences, a holding company created in 2019 that brings together three diverse but complementary companies that offer a wide range of products, pharmaceutical development services and delivery technologies.

About Nordic Pharma, Inc.Nordic Pharma, Inc., subsidiary of Nordic Group B.V., is partnered with well-established global biopharmaceutical companies and is uniquely positioned to leverage its expertise in bringing biotechnology derived medicines, sterile manufacturing and other state-of-the-art technologies to the marketplace.

