Nordic Semiconductor accelerates edge AI leadership with acquisition of Neuton.AI

Unleashing ultra-efficient and easy-to-use machine learning (ML) on the edge with Nordic's groundbreaking nRF54 Series and Neuton.AI's automated TinyML platform

OSLO, Norway, June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordic Semiconductor, the global leader in ultra-low-power wireless connectivity solutions, today announced its acquisition of the intellectual property and core technology assets of Neuton.AI, a pioneer in fully automated TinyML solutions for edge devices. This ignites a new era of ML on the edge by combining Nordic's industry-leading nRF54 Series ultra-low power wireless SoCs with Neuton's revolutionary neural network framework – bringing scalable, high-performance AI to even the most resource-constrained devices.

"This is a generational leap in embedded compute power and efficiency," said Vegard Wollan, CEO and President at Nordic Semiconductor. "By uniting Nordic's low-power wireless leadership with Neuton.AI's cutting-edge TinyML platform, we empower developers to build a new class of always-on, AI-powered devices—faster, smaller, and more power-efficient than ever."

A leap in scalable, accessible intelligence

Neuton.AI's patented technology breakthrough lies in its fully automated platform, which creates ML models typically under 5 KB in size – up to 10x smaller and faster than other approaches. With exceptional ease of use, these models require no manual tuning or data science expertise, enabling rapid deployment across 8-, 16-, and 32-bit MCUs.

Through its innovative neural network framework, which builds ultra-small models automatically without predefined architectures, Neuton.AI offers accurate, energy-efficient, and fast AI for edge applications in the consumer, healthcare, and industrial markets – all while preserving precious device and system resources such as power and code memory.

Low power meets compute intelligence

"We are proud to enable the powerful combination of Neuton's advanced ML technology with the performance of Nordic's ultra-low power nRF54 Series, redefining what's possible in ultra-efficient machine learning applications," said Oyvind Strom, EVP Short-Range at Nordic Semiconductor. "Together, we're enabling developers to build smarter, ultra-low-power devices that deliver true machine learning at the edge, not only for the nRF54 Series, but across the wide portfolio of all Nordic's wireless connectivity SoCs. Embedded AI will now become more accessible and scalable than ever. Neuton's advanced ML technology enables effortless integration and trusted intelligence for next-generation edge AI devices."

Enabling the future of edge AI

This acquisition comes as demand for edge node intelligence accelerates. With TinyML chipset shipments expected to reach $5.9 billion by 2030*, Nordic is prepared to capitalize on the opportunity by offering developers a robust, ready-to-scale AI/ML toolkit for applications such as predictive maintenance, smart health monitoring, process automation, gesture recognition, next-gen consumer wearables, and IoT devices.

Integration and outlook

The acquisition includes all intellectual property and selected assets of Neuton.AI, along with its performance-driven team of 13 highly skilled engineers and data scientists. The Neuton.AI brand and platform will continue to operate during the initial integration phase, ensuring uninterrupted service for current users and partners.

Financial terms remain undisclosed. Completion of the transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals.

About Nordic Semiconductor

Nordic Semiconductor provides ultra-low power wireless connectivity solutions for smart, connected products. From hardware to cloud, Nordic enables brands to build high-performance, low-power consumption devices in consumer electronics, healthcare, and industrial automation. www.nordicsemi.com

About Neuton.AI

Neuton.AI is an innovator in automated TinyML for edge devices. Founded by an expert team with deep roots in machine learning and neural network development, Neuton.AI delivers a patented Neural Network Framework and transparent pipeline that empowers users to build accurate, ultra-small models with minimal effort. Neuton.AI's platform is trusted by leading semiconductor and sensor manufacturers, and supports applications across industrial, consumer, IoT, and healthcare markets.

*Source: ABI Research

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2712719/Nordic_Semiconductor_x_Neutron_AI.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2712720/Nordic_Semiconductor_Logo.jpg

