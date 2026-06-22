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Nuvion × Visa Direct: Expanding Real-Time Money Movement for Businesses Globally

22 giugno 2026 | 11.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

MIAMI, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuvion, the AI-powered global banking and cross-border payments platform built on fiat and stablecoins for businesses & fintechs, today announced a collaboration with  Visa Direct to strengthen real-time global payout capabilities for businesses operating across borders.

 

 

For businesses managing suppliers, contractors, customers, and partners across multiple markets, moving money quickly remains one of the biggest operational challenges. As global commerce becomes increasingly connected, expectations around speed and reliability continue to rise. Businesses no longer want to wait days for payments to arrive when their operations run around the clock. 

Through this collaboration, Nuvion will integrate Visa Direct's global payout network into its financial infrastructure platform, giving businesses faster ways to send funds to cards, bank accounts, and digital wallets worldwide.

By combining Visa Direct's extensive reach with Nuvion's unified platform, businesses can manage global payouts alongside multi-currency accounts, cards, foreign exchange services, and stablecoin settlement rails through a single infrastructure layer.

Together, the partnership enables:

The collaboration reflects the shared commitment to reducing complexity that often comes with international payments and helping businesses move money with greater speed and confidence.

"Global businesses should not have to wait days for money movement in an always-on economy," said Keisha Clark, CEO of Nuvion. "Through our partnership with Visa Direct, we're enabling faster and more connected financial experiences for businesses operating across borders."

"By partnering with Nuvion, Visa Direct is helping power faster, simpler cross-border payouts so companies can move money globally with the same speed and confidence they expect locally", said Olga Ovchinnikova, VP Head of Visa Direct Europe.

The partnership marks another step in Nuvion's mission to build a unified operating system for global money movement, bringing together traditional financial infrastructure and modern payment networks to help ambitious businesses scale across borders.

About Nuvion

Nuvion is the AI-powered global banking and cross-border payments platforms built on fiat and stablecoins for businesses and fintechs. With multi-currency bank & stablecoin accounts, global payouts, card issuing, stablecoin-powered settlement, compliance automation, and a unified API, Nuvion turns global banking into a single, seamless experience. Built for a world where ambition crosses borders instantly.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2997211/Nuvion_VisaDirect_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nuvion-O-visa-direct-expanding-real-time-money-movement-for-businesses-globally-302804294.html

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