Omada Selected by Dura Vermeer to Modernize Identity Governance and Administration

Omada Identity Cloud Aligns Seamlessly for Strong and Efficient Identity and Access Management

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, March 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Omada A/S ("Omada"), a global leader of Identity Governance and Administration (IGA), has announced today that DuraVermeer, a prominent family-owned construction company based in the Netherlands, has chosen Omada Identity Cloud for its identity lifecycle management needs.

Founded in 1855, DuraVermeer has over 3,000 employees and ranks as one of the leading companies in the Dutch construction sector. The company specializes in residential and commercial construction, infrastructure and technology. It focuses on designing, developing and executing construction and infrastructure projects, as well as providing services such as management, maintenance, renovation and transformation.

A primary challenge for DuraVermeer was its outdated and inefficient technology that failed to provide clear visibility into access, compliance and governance. This lack of oversight created various difficulties and increased operational costs. The company sought a new, modern solution that would address these pain points, improve business user adoptions and meet stringent cybersecurity regulations. With the help of its partner, CyberSphinx, DuraVermeer is transitioning to Omada'smodern IGA solution, Omada Identity Cloud, to meet its needs for robust identity and access management.

Frank vanOpstal, Project Manager IT, DuraVermeer, said: "Omada is a great and rich product. Its functionality, intuitive user experience and advanced analytics perfectly align with our needs, providing actionable insights and seamless scalability to support our growth. The rapid deployment and continuous updates offered by Omada have been instrumental in ensuring swift implementation and ongoing improvement, making it the ideal partner for a forward-thinking organization like ours."

Michael Garrett, CEO, Omada, said: "Omada Identity Cloud is designed to empower organizations with the tools they need to achieve their compliance, governance and scalability goals, all while maintaining ease of use and efficiency. We look forward to working with DuraVermeer to support this long-established company with its modernization journey."

About OmadaOmada, a global market leader in Identity Governance and Administration (IGA), offers a full-featured, enterprise-grade, cloud-native IGA solution that enables organizations to achieve compliance, reduce risk, and maximize efficiency. Founded in 2000, Omada delivers innovative identity management to complex hybrid environments based on our proven best practice process framework and deployment approach. For more information, go to omadaidentity.com.

