circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Comunicato stampa - contenuto promozionale
Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

OncoBayes progressing OB-001 to tackle ADC resistance and TKI brain penetration

07 ottobre 2026 | 08.02
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LONDON, Oct. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OncoBayes, a privately held clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, today announced the successful completion of preclinical work with OB-001, demonstrating the product's potential to tackle two major unmet needs in oncology: ADC resistance and the brain penetration of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs).

OB-001 is a highly selective and effective inhibitor of two key efflux pumps (P-gp and BCRP), which are present both on the blood-brain barrier and on tumour cells. The product is being developed as a once-daily oral tablet, which will be used in combination with a number of gold standard oncology treatments in order to optimise their efficacy.

In perfused-brain mouse studies, OB-001 pretreatment significantly raised brain exposure of four gold standard kinase inhibitors – whilst systemic (plasma) exposure remained broadly unchanged. Data presented at AACR 2026 demonstrated that OB-001 could increase the brain exposure of osimertinib by almost 400% with minimal systemic changes[1],[2]. Based on a translational PK-PD-TGI model for osimertinib, this increase is projected to deliver a step-change in CNS progression-free survival for EGFRm NSCLC patients. The improved control of brain metastases is still a major area of unmet need in NSCLC and breast cancer.

The same efflux pumps have also been identified as a key resistance mechanism impacting ADCs – with the over-expression of these pumps leading to reduced payload concentrations in the tumour. Preclinical work using a bidirectional transporter assay demonstrated that OB-001 reduces efflux for several leading payloads, including SN-38 (e.g. sacituzumab govitecan, Trodelvy®), DM4 (e.g. mirvetuximab soravtansine, Elahere®) and DXd (e.g. trastuzumab deruxtecan, Enhertu®).

Plans are currently underway to move into a parallel clinical trial programme to generate POC data in combination with osimertinib, and also evaluate T-DXd re-sensitisation.

"This is a critical milestone for our team, and we are now well positioned to initiate our clinical plans with OB-001" said Jim Millen, Chief Executive Officer for OncoBayes. "OB-001 is on track to become a first-in-class drug with broad potential as a simple, oral adjunct to a range of blockbuster oncology therapies. This is truly a pipeline in a product opportunity."

References: 1. AACR2026 Abstract 5873. 1 April 2026; 86 (7_Supplement): 5873. https://doi.org/10.1158/1538-7445.AM2026-5873.2. Cancer Research Communications 1 May 2026; 6 (5): 1213–1219. https://doi.org/10.1158/2767-9764.CRC-25-0553.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/oncobayes-progressing-ob-001-to-tackle-adc-resistance-and-tki-brain-penetration-302900100.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

Comunicato stampa - contenuto promozionale
Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN64803 en US Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Chimica_E_Farmacia Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
7 ottobre, Mattarella condanna attacco di Hamas e ricorda la crisi a Gaza - Video
Ddl antisemitismo, la comunità ebraica: "Alla legge serve maggiore sostegno" - Video
AdnFinance, Conte (Anasf): "Truffe finanziarie in aumento, attenti ai rendimenti troppo alti"
Malagò: "Incomprensioni con Buonfiglio? Termine eufemistico" - Video
Karl Deisseroth annuncia ai figli la vittoria del Nobel, la reazione è emozionante
Rispunta il disturbatore tv Paolini, l'appello a Malagò: "Riporti l'Italia al Mondiale" - Video
L'affondo di Bertinotti: "In Italia frattura tra politica e popolo, Vannacci? Pessimo" - Video
Fini: "Remigrazione è una battuta d'operetta, Italia affronti tema integrazione" - Video
'Maschi Veri 2', il cast torna su Netflix: "La vera sfida è crescere uomini diversi" - Video
Torino, gli studenti occupano l'istituto Lagrange - Video
Sinner, stagione 2026 è finita: "Ho bisogno di cure per il ginocchio". Il video annuncio
News to go
Legge elettorale, fiducia su tre articoli


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza