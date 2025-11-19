circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

One Device for Your Essential Home Inspection Needs -- Raythink's EX10 Launches Soon

19 novembre 2025 | 11.02
LETTURA: 2 minuti

YANTAI, China, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Raythink, a leading provider of intelligent vision and thermal imaging solutions, is set to launch a new handheld thermal imager on November 21. Pre-launch materials highlight two standout features: a 2.8-inch display and 320×240 super-resolution imaging. The company also hints additional advanced functionalities and competitive pricing, which will be revealed at the product's global debut.

With growing demand for reliable inspection tools, thermal imagers are increasingly used beyond industrial and security settings. Raythink's EX10 aims to bring professional thermal detection to everyday users—from DIY enthusiasts to home inspectors—making hidden issues like heat loss, moisture intrusion, or electrical faults easier to detect.

A Tool Designed for Essential Home Inspection Need

The EX10 offers fast, contact-free, precise inspections. Its infrared imager highlights temperature differences, identifies hidden defects, and supports in-depth analysis across home inspection scenarios:

Winter: The Optimal Season for Home Inspection

Winter is the ideal time for a home inspection. The contrast between indoor heating and cold outdoor temperatures makes issues like heat loss, drafts, moisture intrusion, frozen pipes, roof ice dams, and fireplace or chimney hazards easier to spot. For buyers and sellers, winter inspections ensure homes are winter-ready and help identify problems that may require attention before the sale. A thermal imager makes these hidden problems instantly visible, enabling quick, safe, and effective detection.

 As Raythink prepares to unveil the EX10, this new handheld thermal camera aims to make thermal imaging more accessible for everyday inspection tasks. Join us for the global launch on November 21 and discover how the EX10 can elevate your work.

For Further InformationEmail: sales@raythink-tech.comWebsite: https://www.raythink-tech.com/

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/one-device-for-your-essential-home-inspection-needs--raythinks-ex10-launches-soon-302619997.html

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Arredamento_E_Design Meccanica ICT Economia_E_Finanza Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
Stati generali salute Lazio, Rocca: “Lavoro dei tavoli continuerà, a testa bassa per risposte ai cittadini” - Video
News to go
Salta trattativa ex Ilva, sindacati proclamano 24 ore di sciopero
Unipol apre sede a Bruxelles, Cimbri: "Leggi sempre più fatte in Ue"
News to go
Influenza, già colpiti 1,7 milioni di italiani
News to go
Maltempo in Friuli, Coldiretti: oltre mille ettari di cereali e ortaggi sott'acqua
News to go
Telemarketing, dal 19 novembre stop a chiamate commerciali da finti cellulari italiani
Stati generali salute Lazio, Rocca: “Programmare insieme il futuro”
Stati generali salute Lazio, Schillaci: "Allenza con regioni per aumentare prevenzione" - Video
News to go
Bonus elettrodomestici, click day il 18 novembre: come richiederlo
Bove: "La mia condizione fisica migliora e voglio tornare a giocare il prima possibile" - Video
Roma, Verdone sindaco per un giorno: "Roberto, oggi ti comando" - Video
Roma, assessore sardo inciampa e sfonda vetrata di Sironi al Mimit: ecco il momento della caduta - Video


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza