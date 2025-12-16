circle x black
Online Press Conference 17/12 at 11.00 CET: The Importance of European Commission Proposal for the Food and Feed Safety Simplification Package Omnibus for the Biocontrol Industry

BRUSSELS, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IBMA, the International Biocontrol Manufacturers Association, invites journalists to attend a press conference regarding the European Commission proposal for the Food and Feed Safety simplification package omnibus for the biocontrol industry. With the proposal due to be published on 16 December, this event will focus on the critical importance of the proposal and its impact on both the biocontrol industry and agriculture.

Date: Wednesday 17 December at 11.00 CETOnlineRSVP: https://forms.reform.app/7rAlyL/importance-of-simplification-package-for-biocontrol

Agenda

The Food and Feed Safety simplification package omnibus including biocontrol measures, aims to streamline approval processes, reduce administrative burdens, and accelerate market access for biocontrol products. These changes are essential for fostering innovation, supporting sustainable agriculture, and providing farmers with effective tools to manage pests and diseases.

Please confirm your attendance: https://forms.reform.app/7rAlyL/importance-of-simplification-package-for-biocontrol

