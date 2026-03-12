circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

OpenWay and UnionPay International Expand Global Cooperation to Deliver Full UPI Product Support on Way4

12 marzo 2026 | 08.31
LETTURA: 2 minuti

ALMATY, Kazakhstan and MONT-SAINT-GUILBERT, Belgium, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenWay, a global leader in digital payment software, and UnionPay International (UPI), one of the world's largest payment networks, have expanded their partnership to deliver complete support for Union Pay International products on the Way4 platform.

Way4 is OpenWay's digital payment software platform used by banks, processors, and fintechs to run card issuing, acquiring, switching, and digital wallet services in real time. With this expansion, OpenWay clients worldwide can now issue, acquire, and tokenize UnionPay cards on Way4, enabling a faster and more consistent rollout of Union Pay-powered payment services across markets.

First Big Pay for UnionPay Cards launched on Way4, more to follow soon

In a major industry first, OpenWay has enabled the initial launch of Big Pay functionality for UnionPay cards on the Way4 platform with six major banks in Central Asia. This marks the first time globally that a UnionPay card has been integrated with a Big Pay, reflecting OpenWay's commitment to innovation in digital payments.

Additional Big Pay integrations are planned and expected to go live in the near future, expanding the range of mobile and digital wallet options available to UnionPay cardholders on Way4.

Pioneering IPS innovation from Central Asia to the world

OpenWay has consistently pioneered innovation in the global payments industry, especially in the implementation of international payment scheme (IPS) solutions. In 2004, OpenWay powered the first-ever issuance of a UnionPay card in Kazakhstan was on Way4 platform.

Since then, OpenWay has played a central role in transforming Central Asia into a fintech innovation hub. The close cooperation between OpenWay and UnionPay International has supported numerous firsts, including the rollout of UnionPay chip cards and acquiring infrastructure across Central Asia.

Today, the Way4 platform is recognized globally for its excellence in cross-border card scheme integration, wallet-based innovation, real-time payments, and AI-based payment solutions. It exemplifies OpenWay's ability to align global standards with local financial infrastructure—bringing future-ready capabilities to every market it enters.

Global innovations begin with local partnerships

"This partnership demonstrates the power of glocal innovation," said Rustem Nurmambetov, Operational Director, OpenWay in Central Asia. "Global breakthroughs often begin with local vision. Together with UnionPay International and our local banking partners, we are setting a global precedent for modern, inclusive, and interoperable payments."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2931486/OpenWay_and_UnionPay_UPI.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2742624/5858493/OpenWay_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/openway-and-unionpay-international-expand-global-cooperation-to-deliver-full-upi-product-support-on-way4-302711414.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN07778 en US ICT Altro Economia_E_Finanza ICT Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
News to go
Guerra in Iran, settore agroalimentare italiano in crisi
News to go
Poche donne al comando, solo il 22,4% dei posti nei governi
Iran, due droni colpiscono Dubai - Video
Maltempo a Roma, piove dentro l'aeroporto di Fiumicino: il video del terminal allagato
Corteo Giovani Palestinesi a Bologna: "No aggressione a Iran, invasione Libano e occupazione Gaza" - Video
Sigfrido Ranucci canta 'Roma, Roma' di Venditti e la dedica a Giletti: "Lui nella lobby degli juventini"
Cuccioli tra rifiuti ed escrementi in uno stabile abbandonato, il salvataggio della polizia – VIDEO
Antonello Venditti canta a sorpresa all’anteprima di ‘Notte prima degli esami 3.0’ - Video
News to go
Guerra in Medio Oriente, Confartigianato: a rischio 27,8 miliardi di export italiano
Reggio Calabria, scoperto dai carabinieri bunker nascosto in edificio in costruzione - Video
News to go
Rinnovabili, allarme Legambiente: in stallo il 70% dei progetti
Corteo 8 marzo a Milano, fantoccio di Trump bruciato vicino consolato Usa - Video


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza