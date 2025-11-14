OPPO Announced Apex Guard, Reaffirming its Commitment to Next-Level Quality

SHENZHEN, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 14 November 2025 - OPPO today introduced Apex Guard, a full technology suite designed to safeguard the user experience with unprecedented quality in hardware and software. The new concept marks OPPO’s latest step in redefining what consumers can expect from smartphones—moving beyond everyday use to cover extended product lifespans and raise industry standards to the next level.

During an exclusive behind-the-scenes event at OPPO’s global headquarters and R&D hub at the Binhai Bay Campus, OPPO unveiled its vision for next-level quality: embedding its commitment to quality into every step of the product development process, from early-stage research to full-device validation.

“Quality is the foundation of everything,” said Grus Shan, Director of Manufacturing at OPPO. “Through continuous breakthroughs in quality, OPPO is committed to protecting the freedom of every user on their journey in life. Quality isn’t just a feature, it’s the freedom to Make Your Moment.”

Raising Quality to New Heights with Apex Guard

Rooted in OPPO’s commitment to addressing genuine user needs with comprehensive solutions, Apex Guard is a technology suite that extends across all product lines, designed to elevate quality across three key dimensions:

Next-level quality beyond everyday use:

With fundamental breakthroughs in design, Apex Guard not only protects against unexpected situations like water exposure or accidental drops, but also ensures a seamless and effortless experience beyond everyday use. Through pioneering research in materials and product design, OPPO has developed materials like Ultra-High-Strength Steel and AM04 aerospace-grade aluminum alloy that withstand daily wear and tear and also introduced structural solutions like Armour Shield that deliver protection far beyond everyday expectations.

Next-level quality beyond product lifespan:

Apex Guard ensures next-level quality for a worry-free experience that truly stands the test of time. Through innovations like OPPO Silicon-Carbon Battery with customized spherical silicon-carbon material, which delivers long-lasting safety while extending the lifespan of the battery cell by an additional 400 cycles, Apex Guard enables OPPO devices to continue to perform like new for even longer.

Next-level quality beyond existing standards:

To ensure exceptional quality from the outset, OPPO collaborates with renowned international testing organizations including TÜV Rheinland, TÜV SÜD, and SGS, and holds its devices to standards far above the rest of the industry. OPPO devices undergo highly precise manufacturing processes across every detail and are subject to the most rigorous testing procedures. This includes multiple rounds of quality assessments for new materials and over 180 device tests from pre-R&D to the end of the product lifecycle. Beyond products, OPPO after-sales services also surpass industry standards, providing additional quality assurance throughout.

Rethinking Quality with Next-Level Software Smoothness

Recognizing that the smoothness of the user experience is one of the most direct ways in which users perceive smartphone quality, OPPO has also made software innovation an integral part of the Apex Guard suite to both enhance and extend this experience.

To ensure everyday smoothness, the All-New Luminous Rendering Engine in ColorOS 16 introduces the first Unified Animation Architecture for Android, delivering seamless app launches and smooth transitions across the entire system. For more demanding scenarios, Chip-Level Dynamic Frame Sync Technology within the All-New Trinity Engine helps the system respond in real-time to frame rendering when multitasking. Sensor-Offload technology meanwhile, leverages the powerful SoC to handle critical sensor tasks, significantly lowering total power consumption when recording 4K 60fps videos.

To further guarantee long-term performance, OPPO has introduced Instant Refresh into ColorOS 16 for entry-level devices, allowing users to reduce data fragmentation and optimize app permissions with just one tap. OPPO also conducts rigorous aging tests on devices by simulating long-term phone use over 48-, 60-, or 72-month periods, to ensure each device remains smooth and responsive after years of use.

As part of its focus on smoothness, OPPO has developed evaluation systems that quantify smoothness with measurable data. The OPPO Smoothness Baseline Test measures software performance across hundreds of real-world scenarios, while the industry-first Parallel Animation Standard 6 Zero (0 Lag, 0 Latency, 0 Flicker, 0 Crash, 0 Mislaunch, 0 Freeze) focuses on home-screen app launches and seamless transitions, setting a new benchmark for software quality across all devices, from the entry-level A Series to the flagship Find Series.

Binhai Bay Campus: The Home of OPPO Quality

As OPPO adds more facilities to Binhai Bay, the campus is set to benefit from improved scale and synergy, while access to more advanced equipment and centralized resources will allow OPPO to push its commitment to quality even further. The campus features a series of advanced laboratories—including a Materials Lab, Intelligent Terminal Testing Lab, Power Consumption Intelligent Lab, and Communication Lab—each conducting quality assessments from different perspectives to ensure dependable hardware and smooth software user experience.

Contatti:

Immediapress

Media Contact:

press@oppo.com

Comunicato stampa - contenuto promozionale

Responsabilità editoriale di Immediapress