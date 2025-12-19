OPPO Collaborates with UNESCO, Leveraging Tablets to Empower Educational Equity and Digital Inclusion in Asia and Africa

BANGKOK, THAILAND- Media OutReach Newswire - 19 December 2025 -Following the recent tablets donation in Thailand,OPPO has successfully fulfilled its pledge to donate 1,000 tablets to five countries across Asia and Africa through a collaborative initiative with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) and children's programming education brand CODEMAO. Upholding its mission of "Technology for Mankind, Kindness for the World," OPPO leverages innovative technology to advance educational equity and digital inclusion.

Embracing Digital Learning in Thailand Pilot Schools

On December 15, OPPO donated 200 tablets to two Thailand pilot schools: Lampang Kanlayanee School and Rayongwittayakom School at the Thailand AI and Digital Innovation Practice Day. Patrick Zhang, Chief Operating Officer of OPPO Thailand, officially handed over the tablets, which will be utilized by teachers and students for in-depth programming practice.

The tablets will be loaded with programming courses from the 'Youth Coding Initiative,' a UNESCO and CODEMAO collaboration aimed at promoting the inclusive and safe use of technology and equitable education in Africa and Asia.

Advancing Digital Inclusion in Asia and Africa through Tablet Donations

The donation to Thailand marks the culmination of OPPO's commitment, announced in September 2024, to provide 1,000 tablets to schools in Thailand, Congo Brazzaville, Kenya, Namibia, and Côte d'Ivoire.

This collaboration with UNESCO prioritizes enhancing teaching capabilities in emerging technologies in countries like Congo Brazzaville, where OPPO tablets and integrated programming courses will serve as core resources for sustainable tech education. The initiative also aims to foster peer learning and host coding competitions to strengthen technical skills and inspire young tech talent across Africa. In Kenya, Namibia, and Côte d'Ivoire, where hardware shortages have hampered digital education, the collaboration would help establish new digital classrooms, significantly improving access to technology and ensuring fair opportunities for young people.

OPPO provides tablets for information technology education in pilot schools

The collaboration with UNESCO reflects OPPO's commitment to youth empowerment and digital inclusion. OPPO has consistently aimed to making a positive impact on society and will continue to leverage empathetic technology to fulfill its long-term commitments to corporate social responsibility.

*UNESCO does not endorse any product, service, brand or company.

About OPPO

OPPO is a leading global smart device brand. Since the launch of its first mobile phone - “Smiley Face” - in 2008, OPPO has been in relentless pursuit of the perfect synergy of aesthetic satisfaction and innovative technology. Today, OPPO provides a wide range of smart devices spearheaded by the Find and Reno series. Beyond devices, OPPO also provides its users with ColorOS operating system and internet services. OPPO has footprints in more than 70 countries and regions, with more than 40,000 employees dedicated to creating a better life for customers around the world.

