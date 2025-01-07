Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 07 Gennaio 2025
Aggiornato: 11:30
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

Optiple introduces Dimming Film Cell technology at CES 2025

07 gennaio 2025 | 10.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Optiple (CEO Inseok Hwang, Jihyung Lee), a company specializing in Dimming Film Cell, participates in CES 2025, the world's largest consumer electronics and information technology exhibition.

Dimming is a technology that enables a more realistic screen by controlling the intensity of light. The dimming film cells are attached to AR, Smart Eyewear lenses, and when an electric signal is given, the color quickly turns dark to make images look clearer.

The demand for dimming technology is expected to increase significantly in AR, Smart Eyewear. In addition, its application is also being expanded to automotive displays and parts.

Based on GHLC (Guest Host Liquid Crystal) technology, as a total solution company from product design, application development to process technology, Optiple is currently developing products with global customers and is also actively building business cooperation partnerships. GHLC is known as the optimal dimming technology that meets market needs.

The Optiple's key product features are as follows.

Inseok Hwang, CEO of Optiple saying, "By participating in the CES 2025 exhibition, we will promote core competency technologies and applied products, and expand cooperative partnerships with global companies. Ultimately, Optiple wants to continue to be an eco-friendly company that implements less energy and eco-friendly products, and we want to become the world's best dimming company in the AR and Smart Eyewear industries."

About Optiple

Founded in October 2021, Optiple stands for "Optics for People" and contains the motto of "Let's provide useful optical products for people so that everyone can fully enjoy the world in which their abilities are augmented". in the company name. The co-founders have been in charge of research and marketing in the optical materials and film fields for over 25 years and have experienced success. Optiple is currently manufacturing a liquid crystal-based (GHLC: Guest Host Liquid Crystal) dimming film cell, and are conducting business globally.

Contact:www.optiple.com johnny@optiple.co.kr 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2590712/Optiple____1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/optiple-introduces-dimming-film-cell-technology-at-ces-2025-302342361.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza information technology exhibition Optiple introduces Dimming Film Cell company specializing technology at CES 2025
Vedi anche
News to go
Swisscom completa l'acquisizione di Vodafone Italia
News to go
Epifania, cosa ricorda e cosa rappresenta
News to go
Certificazione parità di genere 2024, domanda di esonero contributivo
News to go
Manovra 2025, confermata la social card 'Dedicata a te'
News to go
Oltre 2.200 migranti morti e dispersi nel Mediterraneo nel 2024
News to go
Lionel Messi entra in Borsa con i suoi immobili
News to go
Meteo weekend, cosa ci aspetta: previsioni
News to go
La crisi dell'auto tocca anche la Tesla, nel 2024 calano le vendite
News to go
Cecilia Sala, Italia spinge per la liberazione
News to go
Smart working, tra i 30enni lo sceglie di più chi non ha figli
News to go
Cecilia Sala dal carcere: "Dormo per terra, tolti anche gli occhiali"
News to go
Saldi al via in Val d'Aosta: dal 4 gennaio in tutta Italia


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza