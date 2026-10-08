Orion Innovation Achieves ISO/IEC 42001 Certification

Certification reinforces Orion's responsible-by-design approach to helping enterprises operationalize AI

ISELIN, N.J., Oct. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Orion Innovation ("Orion"), a data and AI-enabled software engineering services partner, today announced that it has achieved ISO/IEC 42001:2023 certification, the international standard for Artificial Intelligence Management System (AIMS).

As enterprises move from AI experimentation to scaled adoption, strong governance is becoming essential. Orion's certification demonstrates its commitment to established AI management practices, including governance, risk management, accountability, monitoring, and continuous improvement.

"AI has enormous potential to change how businesses operate, but realizing that potential requires trust," said Pradeep Menon, COO and President of Orion Innovation. "At Orion, we're focused on helping enterprises operationalize AI to create measurable business outcomes. This certification reinforces that governance and accountability are built into how we approach AI, giving our customers greater confidence as they adopt and scale it."

Orion helps Operationalize AI by bringing together AI, data, cloud, software engineering and experience design capabilities. Its responsible-by-design approach combines AI-enabled software delivery with governance, security, and human oversight to help organizations move AI from experimentation into production.

"We have also developed tools designed to help enterprises operationalize and continuously monitor ISO/IEC 42001 compliance across their growing AI agent ecosystem," said Rajul Rana, CTO of Orion Innovation.

ISO/IEC 42001:2023 provides a structured framework for organizations developing, providing, or using AI systems. For Orion, the certification strengthens its commitment to balancing the speed of AI innovation with the governance enterprises need to put it to work responsibly.

About Orion Innovation

Orion Innovation is a data and AI-enabled software engineering services partner with deep cloud expertise, delivering digital experiences that create measurable business impact. With a strong global presence, Orion helps enterprises modernize, build, scale and operationalize technology.

Envision what's next. Build what matters.

For more information, visit orioninnovation.com.

Media contact: Christina Potter Media@orioninc.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/orion-innovation-achieves-isoiec-42001-certification-302902037.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

Comunicato stampa - contenuto promozionale

Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire.