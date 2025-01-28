Cerca nel sito
 
"Our Festival • Joyful Chinese New Year" Highlights Historical and Contemporary Spring Festival Customs

28 gennaio 2025 | 07.46
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BEIJING, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "Our Festival • Joyful Chinese New Year" is a celebration of the historical heritage and contemporary practices associated with Spring Festival, China's most important annual holiday. Produced by China Media Group's International Channel, CCTV-4, this series of broadcasting events will be aired throughout the holiday period. 

Traditionally a time for families to get together and celebrate, Spring Festival is deeply rooted in Chinese civilization. Its recent inclusion on UNESCO's Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity underscores its growing global influence. 

"Our Festival • Joyful Chinese New Year" is a multi-platform series of broadcasts showcasing the diverse and colorful New Year celebrations across China. Compelling storytelling will reveal the historical background of the customs associated with Spring Festival, while capturing the appeal of some of the more contemporary practices. 

On Chinese New Year's Eve, the CCTV-4 gala "Legendary Chinese Festival: Chinese New Year 2025" will feature a special "Our Festival • Joyful Chinese New Year" segment focusing on family celebrations across the country.  

CCTV-4 will also release a series of short videos on its various multimedia platforms and the "Legendary Chinese Festivals" Yangshipin account. These will highlight some of the unique customs observed in particular parts of the country, such as the "Ice Ballet" at the Datong Ice and Snow Music Festival in Shanxi, the "Yingge Dance" in Chaozhou, Guangdong, the "Hidden Treasures" cultural market at the Jurong New Year Goods Fair in Jiangsu, and the "Hotpot Concert" in Huozhou, Shanxi. 

By emphasizing "guofeng" (traditional Chinese aesthetics) and "guochao" (Chinese trends), the videos will present the warmth and vibrancy of Spring Festival, its folklore and its unique regional characteristics through a rich, multidimensional narrative.

You can catch "Our Festival • Joyful Chinese New Year" throughout the holiday period, up until Lantern Festival on the 15th day of the New Year.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2607573/1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/our-festival--joyful-chinese-new-year-highlights-historical-and-contemporary-spring-festival-customs-302361590.html

