Oxford Royale Academy Partners with MIT to Bring AI Education to Summer School Students

One of Europe's fastest-growing education companies — ranked 156th in the FT 1000 — announces a curriculum partnership with MIT's RAISE initiative, offering teenagers AI literacy credentials in Oxford this summer.

OXFORD, England, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Oxford Royale Academy, one of Europe's fastest-growing education companies, has announced a partnership with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology to bring AI literacy education to international summer school students this year.

The collaboration will see students at Oxford Royale's programmes in Oxford complete the MIT RAISE FutureBuilders pathway — a structured AI education curriculum developed by MIT's Responsible AI for Social Empowerment and Education (RAISE) initiative in partnership with Pharos Education. Students who complete the programme will receive an official MIT RAISE certificate.

Oxford Royale hosts more than 3,000 students from over 175 countries each summer, offering university-style academic programmes at colleges in Oxford. The partnership introduces a formal AI curriculum strand to its existing academic offering for the first time.

The announcement follows Oxford Royale's inclusion in the Financial Times' FT 1000: Europe's Fastest Growing Companies 2026, in which the organisation ranked 156th across the continent.

IN THEIR WORDS

"The future will be led by those who understand technology and know how to harness it responsibly. Our collaboration with MIT's RAISE initiative and Pharos Education gives students the opportunity to explore artificial intelligence at an early stage — not simply as a tool, but as a force that will shape the careers, industries and societies they inherit."

— Andy Palmer, Chief Executive Officer, Oxford Royale Academy

"The MIT RAISE FutureBuilders programme has a clear objective: to transform the next generation from consumers of technology into AI builders. Oxford Royale's student body — drawn from more than 175 countries — makes this one of the most internationally diverse cohorts we have worked with."

— Felipe Arango, Chief Executive Officer, Pharos Education

BACKGROUND AND CONTEXT

Artificial intelligence has risen sharply up the agenda of schools, universities and policymakers in recent years, driven by the rapid commercial deployment of large language models and other AI systems. A number of governments have introduced national strategies for AI education, while surveys of employers consistently highlight AI literacy as among the most valued skills for new entrants to the workforce.

Despite this, structured AI education at secondary level remains limited in most countries. Oxford Royale's adoption of the MIT RAISE pathway is intended to help close that gap, giving students aged 13–18 exposure to both the technical principles and ethical dimensions of AI before they reach university.

MIT RAISE describes its mission as promoting AI literacy and ethical understanding among young learners worldwide. Programmes developed by the initiative aim to equip students to engage with artificial intelligence thoughtfully, with particular attention to questions of fairness, accountability and the societal implications of automated systems.

Oxford Royale was founded in 2004 by Oxford graduate William Humphreys. Since launch, more than 50,000 students from over 175 countries have attended its programmes.

NOTES TO EDITORS

Programme Dates and Availability

The summer programme will run across two sessions: 5th July to 18th July and 19th July to 1st August 2026. There are a total of 60 places available across both sessions.

About Oxford Royale Academy

Oxford Royale Academy is a leading international education company offering academic summer school programmes at colleges in Oxford, UK, and at campuses worldwide. Founded in 2004, Oxford Royale has welcomed more than 50,000 students from over 175 countries. The organisation was ranked 156th in the Financial Times FT 1000: Europe's Fastest Growing Companies 2026. Further information is available at oxfordroyale.com.

About MIT RAISE

MIT RAISE (Responsible AI for Social Empowerment and Education) is a global initiative based at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology dedicated to expanding access to AI literacy education. Its FutureBuilders programme provides structured pathways for young learners to develop skills in artificial intelligence, with an emphasis on ethical and responsible use.

About Pharos Education

Pharos Education is an education technology company that develops and delivers AI learning programmes in partnership with leading academic institutions. Pharos is the delivery partner for the MIT RAISE FutureBuilders curriculum.

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