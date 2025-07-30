PAN GLOBAL ADVANCES DRILL PROGRAMS AT ESCACENA AND CÁRMENES PROJECTS, SPAIN

TSXV: PGZ | OTCQB: PGZFF | FRA: 2EU

VANCOUVER, BC, July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pan Global Resources Inc. ("Pan Global" or the "Company") (TSXV: PGZ) (OTCQB: PGZFF) (FRA: 2EU) is pleased to provide updates on its concurrent drill programs at the Company's 100%-owned flagship Escacena Project ("Escacena") in southern Spain and Cármenes Project ("Cármenes") in northern Spain.

"The 2025 drill programs at the Escacena and Cármenes Projects are testing a compelling suite of high-priority targets, highlighting excellent potential for additional new discoveries of significant mineralization," said Tim Moody, Pan Global's President and CEO. "Simultaneously, the team is advancing the plans for the La Romana copper-tin-silver deposit's maiden Resource due for delivery before year-end, and the step-out drill program is targeting wider zones of higher-grade mineralization for inclusion in the maiden Resource. We look forward to providing updates as results are available."

A total of 20 drillholes have been completed at Escacena and Cármenes as part of the 7,000-meter 2025 drill program, testing multiple targets.

Escacena

Cármenes

Pan Global is also advancing the selection process for a consultant to deliver a NI 43-101-compliant Technical Report, including a maiden Mineral Resource Estimate for the La Romana copper-tin-silver deposit at the Company's flagship Escacena Project located within 40km of three existing mining operations/developments and processing plants on the Iberian Pyrite Belt.

* Drillholes BR03 and BR03a abandoned

About the Escacena Project

The Escacena Project comprises a large, contiguous, 5,760-hectare land package controlled 100% by Pan Global in the east of the Iberian Pyrite Belt. Escacena is located near the operating mine at Riotinto and is immediately adjacent to the former Aznalcóllar and Los Frailes mines where Minera Los Frailes (Grupo México) is in the final permitting stage for mine development. The Escacena Project hosts Pan Global's La Romana and La Pantoja copper-tin-silver discoveries and the Cañada Honda copper-gold discovery. Escacena hosts a number of other prospective targets, including Bravo, Barbacena, El Pozo, Romana Norte, San Pablo, Zarcita, Hornitos, La Jarosa, Romana Deep, and Cortijo.

About the Cármenes Project

The Cármenes Project is located approx. 55km north of León in northern Spain in the same geologic belt as Orvana's Orovalle copper-gold mining operation and the Salamon gold deposit and comprises five 100%-owned Investigation Permits over 5,653 hectares. The Project area is highly prospective for multiple bodies or "clusters" of carbonate-hosted "pipe-like" breccia style copper, nickel, cobalt, and gold mineralization. The area includes the former Profunda and Providencia mines that last operated in the 1930s, producing concentrates of copper and cobalt with nickel. Numerous other smaller historical mine workings in the area highlight potential for additional breccia pipes. These types of ore deposits can have significant vertical dimensions exceeding 1km.

About Pan Global Resources

Pan Global Resources Inc. is actively exploring for copper-rich mineral deposits along with gold and other metals. Copper has compelling supply-demand fundamentals and outlook for strong long-term prices as a critical metal for global electrification and energy transition. Gold is also attracting record prices.

The Company's flagship Escacena Project is located in the prolific Iberian Pyrite Belt in southern Spain, where a favourable permitting track record, excellent infrastructure, mining and professional expertise, and support for copper as a Strategic Raw Material by the European Commission collectively define a tier-one low-risk jurisdiction for mining investment. The Company's second project, at Cármenes in northern Spain, is also an area with a long mining history and excellent infrastructure. The Pan Global team comprises proven talent in exploration, discovery, development, and mine operations - all of which are committed to operating safely and with utmost respect for the environment and our partnered communities. The Company is a member, and operates under the principles, of the United Nations Global Compact.

To learn more about Pan Global Resources, please visit the Company's Curation Connect showcase and explore AI-generated responses to your enquiries at https://app.curationconnect.com/company/Pan-Global-Resources-44037?utm_source=pg_mediareleases

Qualified Persons

Álvaro Merino, Vice President Exploration for Pan Global Resources and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has approved the scientific and technical information for this media release. Mr. Merino is not independent of the Company.

Forward-looking statements

Statements which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. It is important to note that actual outcomes and the Company's actual results could differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information included in this media release are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, economic, competitive, governmental, environmental, and technological factors that may affect the Company's operations, markets, products, and prices. Readers should refer to the risk disclosures outlined in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis of its audited financial statements filed with the British Columbia Securities Commission.

The forward-looking information contained in this media release is based on information available to the Company as of the date of this media release. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

