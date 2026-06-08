PATEO Teams Up with Xunce Technology and Saimo Technology to Define a New Paradigm for In-Vehicle AI Value Exchange

SHANGHAI, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 8, PATEO (02889.HK) disclosed a voluntary announcement, announcing that it has signed a tripartite strategic cooperation framework agreement with Xunce Technology and Saimo Technology. The three parties will integrate their core capabilities in in-vehicle terminals, simulation testing, data settlement, and AI large models to jointly develop a physical AI world model based on tokens. Furthermore, they will expand the token-based world model alliance to build a closed-loop industrial system encompassing "edge-side hardware + simulation testing + data infrastructure + token settlement + commercial operations."

Confronting In-Vehicle AI Commercial Closed-Loop Challenges through Tripartite Collaboration

Currently, the integration of AI large models into vehicles has become a defining trend in the intelligent vehicle industry; however, how AI services in in-vehicle scenarios can achieve a sustainable commercial closed-loop remains in an exploratory stage for the industry as a whole. This cooperation is precisely aimed at solving this proposition.

This time, the three parties will carry out full-chain cooperation around the in-vehicle token economy: from co-building edge-side token infrastructure, extending token pricing models to in-vehicle scenarios, to building a unified token settlement and clearing center, promoting deep integration with operating systems, and jointly developing TokenOS and a physical AI world model. The jointly developed technical modules are uniformly named "PATEO-Xunce-Saimo TokenOS Enhancement Modules," with relevant brands, intellectual property rights, and commercial rights and interests jointly owned, operated, and shared by the three parties.

From a technical perspective, the capabilities of the three cooperating parties are highly complementary. As an AI solution provider featuring "software, hardware, chip, and cloud integration," PATEO will contribute in-vehicle terminals, cockpit systems, and edge-cloud synergy capabilities; as a real-time data infrastructure service provider, Xunce Technology, leveraging its full-chain AI data infrastructure capabilities and relying on the TokenOS operating system, will provide core services that integrate token value measurement, dynamic settlement, and standardized billing; Saimo Technology possesses a vast amount of high-value scenario data, a full-stack simulation testing toolchain, and national-level testing site resources, and will provide a simulation validation environment for model training and the implementation of algorithm verification.

In addition, the three parties have also jointly built the first full-stack value closed-loop alliance within the NVIDIA ecosystem: PATEO is responsible for in-vehicle computing power support and world model deployment based on the NVIDIA computing platform; Xunce Technology enables GPU computing power and AI service token measurement as well as full-chain value circulation; Saimo Technology provides simulation compliance validation. This layout completely connects the chain from the computing foundation and simulation validation to token settlement and commercial monetization.

Building TokenOS Enhancement Modules to Reshape Underlying Value Exchange Infrastructure

This agreement specifies nine cooperation directions, which revolve around the full-chain value exchange and commercial closed-loop of the in-vehicle token economy, and ultimately converge on the "PATEO-Xunce-Saimo TokenOS Enhancement Modules"—an edge-side token economy infrastructure oriented to in-vehicle scenarios.

The core breakthrough of this system lies in breaking the traditional hardware-based one-time buyout profit model, replacing it with a brand-new business paradigm characterized by token-based, pay-per-actual-usage billing and multi-party revenue distribution, thereby building a token value circulation system, activating the asset value of in-vehicle data, technology, scenarios, and the like, pioneering brand-new profit channels, and optimizing the overall income structure.

This transformation is not happening in isolation. According to the policy signal from the National Data Administration in March 2026, which officially designated tokens as "ciyuan" (word elements), the token economy has escalated from a technical concept into the national strategic vision. As the token economy continues to be implemented, a trillion-level emerging service market is taking shape at an accelerated pace. The three parties joining forces at this moment to lay out the in-vehicle token economy perfectly coincides with the industry's turning point from technical verification to large-scale commercial use.

PATEO has previously launched a forward-looking layout around the "token economy model." The company formerly entered into a deep partnership with NVIDIA to deploy the AI Box based on the NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Thor accelerated computing platform, exploring innovative business modes such as computing power charging and in-vehicle token billing. This deep cooperation with Xunce Technology and Saimo Technology is precisely the continuation and upgrade of the aforementioned strategy, which will further open up the full-chain closed-loop.

This cooperation is a key layout for the company to implement its "software, hardware, chip, and cloud" integration strategy. The company is advancing with full force the joint research and development of the in-vehicle physical AI world model, while partnering with various parties to expand the token-based world model alliance to gather industrial power, thereby co-building a technological ecosystem. Relying on the full layout of optical interconnection, AI computing power, intelligent applications, and value settlement, the company's comprehensive competitiveness will be further enhanced, laying a solid foundation for its medium- and long-term development.

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