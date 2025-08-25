PCM Trials, EmVenio Research, and Clinical Trial Service Rebrand as EmVenio Clinical Research

EmVenio Clinical Research expands global trial access with brand consolidation and launches Patient Navigator™ to improve access for trial participants.

DENVER, Aug. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PCM Trials, along with its subsidiaries EmVenio Research and Clinical Trial Service, are aligning under a single name – EmVenio Clinical Research. This consolidation brings together each company's unique strengths under one entity to offer sponsors and contract research organizations greater flexibility and global reach. As a division of Professional Case Management, EmVenio is grounded in a trusted foundation of clinical expertise and compassionate care.

"As we combine three uniquely strong and innovative companies, we are setting a new industry standard for reach, access and precision in community-based clinical research," said Greg Austin, president of PCM Trials and now serving as president of EmVenio Clinical Research. "Joining forces solely under the EmVenio name will enable us to further succeed in making clinical research more approachable and accessible for participants to enroll and remain in studies. We're excited for what we will be able to accomplish for future clinical trials across North America, Europe and beyond."

As subsidiaries of Professional Case Management, PCM Trials, EmVenio and Clinical Trial Service provided complementary capabilities, each with distinct service lines. As they align under a unified brand, sponsors can now access a robust solutions platform to drive patient accessibility and participation. EmVenio now operates in over 80 countries, leveraging mobile teams and local research sites to meet participants where they live and work.

EmVenio is also launching a new service offering – Patient Navigator™ – a personalized support option designed to reduce logistical and financial barriers to clinical trial participation. This added service is especially critical in therapeutic areas where trial participation can be particularly burdensome for patients, such as rare diseases and pediatrics. Aimed at improving patient retention and minimizing dropout rates in trials, Patient Navigator offers flexible participation support, including coordinated travel, lodging and reimbursement assistance, alongside EmVenio's other solutions such as remote, virtual and community-based visit opportunities. Together, these offerings are designed to meet patients where they are - making trial participation more accessible.

PCM Trials was founded in 2008 and became a global leader in decentralized clinical trials through specialty mobile nurse visits to clinical trial participants' homes. Many of PCM Trials' innovations have been adopted as standard practices today for clinical research. In 2024, PCM Trials acquired Clinical Trials Service, followed shortly by the acquisition of EmVenio Research, forming a powerful alliance dedicated to expanding global access to clinical trials.

"As the three organizations come together, EmVenio Clinical Research offers clinical research organizations and sponsors decades of experience, a presence in over 80 countries, and a proven track record of recruiting over 75% minority patients and retaining more than 92% of participants in trials," Austin said. "Because of this collective success, EmVenio's brand name best encapsulates our united team's vision for the future of research. It combines the word 'empower' and the Latin word 'venio', meaning 'to reach,' which directly reflects our mission and strategic direction to reach patients in ways traditional models cannot."

About EmVenio Clinical ResearchEmVenio Clinical Research, a Professional Case Management subsidiary, operates from U.S. and European headquarters with a team of approximately 5,000 professionals supporting clinical trials across more than 80 countries. Our community-based sites and mobile research services expand access for trial participants, while enabling sponsors and CROs to execute high-quality studies at speed and scale with clean, reliable data and consistent results. By bringing trials directly to patients in their homes, communities or places they gather, we enroll populations others miss, helping create a complete and more inclusive picture of human health. Our approach is grounded in empathy, expertise and close collaboration—bridging the gap between science and the people it serves because true progress only happens when research reflects the real world. For more information, please visit emvenio.com.

