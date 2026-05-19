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PHNIX Showcased AI-Driven HVAC Innovation at MCE Milan 2026

19 maggio 2026 | 15.37
LETTURA: 2 minuti

GUANGZHOU, China, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PHNIX concluded a successful exhibition at MCE Milan 2026. Under the theme "Thermal Intelligence: AI Coretech Revolution," the company demonstrated a significant leap forward in delivering its self-developed AI technology for real-world heat pump applications, reinforcing its global leadership in the HVAC industry.

CTA

During the event, PHNIX hosted a landmark Product Release Conference, highlighting its All-Scenario R290 Heat Pump Ecosystem. The showcase featured the world debut of the GreenTherm Pro residential air-to-water heat pump and the airMono indoor monoblock heat pump — the industry's pioneering AI residential HVAC solutions.

Addressing the European market's focus on energy costs and efficiency, PHNIX presented three core AI breakthroughs:

Products Tailored for European Needs

Cross-Sector Innovations

PHNIX also pushed HVAC boundaries with two ventures that drew significant attention:

Following the enthusiastic response from global partners at MCE 2026, PHNIX's AI-driven HVAC solutions are gaining strong momentum. The company remains committed to accelerating its roadmap toward an autonomous energy management future, bringing efficient and sustainable heat pump solutions to customers worldwide.

About PHNIX

PHNIX is a professional heat pump manufacturer specializing in high-performance ODM/OEM solutions, manufacturing a wide range of air source heat pumps. For more information, please visit www.phnix-e.com 

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=03BKj_R4RW8

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/phnix-showcased-ai-driven-hvac-innovation-at-mce-milan-2026-302776256.html

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