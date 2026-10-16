Phoenix Tower International Celebrates 2026 Great Place To Work® Certification Across 15 Markets

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Phoenix Tower International (PTI) is proud to announce that it has once again been Certified™ by Great Place To Work® across 15 markets, recognizing the company's continued commitment to fostering a workplace culture built on collaboration, trust, and a shared sense of purpose.

This year's announcement marks another exciting milestone as Peru joins PTI's list of Great Place To Work® Certified markets. The company also celebrates certifications across Chile, Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, France, including the French West Indies, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Jamaica, Mexico, Spain, and the United States, including PTI Corporate and PTI Services. These recognitions reflect the strong culture that connects PTI employees across its global operations.

"What makes this recognition especially meaningful is that it comes directly from our employees," said Dagan Kasavana, CEO of Phoenix Tower International.

"It reflects the culture we continue to build together, one grounded in collaboration, respect, accountability, and a shared commitment to excellence. Across our global operations, our people create an environment where everyone feels valued, supported, and empowered to do their best work. This achievement belongs to them, and I couldn't be prouder of the team and culture we've built together."

As PTI celebrates its 13th anniversary, this recognition highlights the people and shared values that have shaped the company's journey. From supporting one another across teams and markets to embracing new opportunities and challenges, PTI employees continue to bring its culture to life every day. The company's guiding belief, "We love who we are. We love what we do," reflects the pride and connection that unite its global workforce.

The Great Place To Work® Certification™ is based entirely on employee feedback about their workplace experience. Recognized globally, the certification highlights organizations that demonstrate strong levels of trust, collaboration, and employee engagement, making it a meaningful reflection of the culture employees experience firsthand.

"Being recognized across 15 markets is a reflection of the people who make PTI what it is today," said Marcella Barry, Chief People Officer at PTI. "While our teams operate across different countries and cultures, we share a commitment to creating an environment where everyone feels included, appreciated, and empowered to succeed. This recognition is a celebration of our employees and a reminder of the importance of continuing to invest in their growth, well-being, and overall experience at PTI."

As PTI continues to grow its wireless infrastructure portfolio across the Americas and Europe, the company remains focused on strengthening its people-first culture and creating meaningful opportunities for employees worldwide. These certifications serve as both a celebration of what PTI has accomplished and a commitment to building an even stronger workplace for the future.

About Phoenix Tower International

Founded in 2013, Phoenix Tower International owns and operates over 33,000 towers, rooftops, and other wireless infrastructure across 24 markets throughout the Americas and Europe. PTI's mission is to be a leading provider of wireless infrastructure that enables connectivity worldwide. The company's headquarters is in Boca Raton, Florida, USA.

Learn more at www.phoenixintnl.com and follow PTI on LinkedIn.

About Great Place To Work® Certification™

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only certification based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience—specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust environment.

Learn more at www.greatplacetowork.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/phoenix-tower-international-celebrates-2026-great-place-to-work-certification-across-15-markets-302910729.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

Comunicato stampa - contenuto promozionale

Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire.