circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU adnverify
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 19 Marzo 2025
Aggiornato: 08:46
10 ultim'ora clock BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

PHOMI HOLDING Debuts at Be Positive 2025: The Smart Revolution of Integrating Building Materials with Energy

19 marzo 2025 | 05.31
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LYON, France, March 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the dual pressures of accelerating global urbanization and carbon neutrality goals, the conflict between building energy consumption and environmental pollution has become increasingly pronounced. Against this backdrop, the Be Positive 2025 Expo is set to witness a groundbreaking transformation in the field of building materials. PHOMI HOLDING will make a stunning appearance with its revolutionary Smart City econiclay Material Solutions, featuring its self-developed econiclay, which has garnered significant attention from the international energy and construction sectors.

Building Materials Transformed into "Power Stations": Technological Breakthrough Rewrites Urban Energy Rules

According to a report by the International Energy Agency, the global construction sector accounts for over 35% of carbon emissions, with the low energy efficiency of traditional building materials being a critical bottleneck. PHOMI HOLDING's eBIPV revolutionizes the energy utilization model of traditional curtain walls, turning every inch of building fabric into a container for light.

"This is not just a breakthrough in material science but a complete reimagining of urban energy systems," noted a senior researcher at the French Renewable Energy Agency. "By integrating energy collection modules directly into building structures, it overturns the conventional model of additional photovoltaic panel installation."

eBIPV Technology in Action: From Concept to Urban Evolution

PHOMI HOLDING's eBIPV boasts high power generation efficiency.Its power conversion efficiency is 90% higher than that of glass BIPV with a transparency of 60%, with 54.6% more carbon reduction than glass BIPV.

PHOMI's solution goes beyond a single technological dimension, offering a comprehensive urban energy ecosystem: the eCovering Series, the eBIPV Series, the eDisplay Series, and the Negative Ion Series.

"This is not merely an upgrade of materials," said a spokesperson for PHOMI HOLDING at the exhibition. "It redefines the interaction logic between buildings and urban infrastructure, providing smart cities with a perceptible and evolving neural network."

Industry Insights: How PHOMI's Solutions Could Disrupt the European Market

Notably, PHOMI HOLDING's participation coincides with the imminent launch of the EU's "Smart Buildings 2030" initiative. Industry analysts point out that its technological approach aligns closely with Europe's "Buildings as Energy Entities" strategy.

Details:

For further details, please visit www.phomi.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2644007/PHOMI_HOLDING_s_Booth.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2644008/PHOMI_HOLDING_Debuts_Be_Positive_2025.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/phomi-holding-debuts-at-be-positive-2025-the-smart-revolution-of-integrating-building-materials-with-energy-302405329.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Ambiente Energia Energia Architettura_E_Edilizia Ambiente Ambiente Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, oggi colloquio tra Putin e Trump
News to go
Prodotti alimentari nel mirino di inflazione e rincari, i dati
News to go
Israele riprende i raid su Gaza, news di oggi
News to go
Guerra Ucraina, martedì colloquio tra Trump e Putin
News to go
Disturbi alimentari boom tra i bambini: +64% diagnosi al Bambino Gesù
News to go
50enne, sposato e del nord Italia: ecco l'identikit del sovraindebitato
News to go
Allerta maltempo in Emilia Romagna e Toscana, preoccupano livelli dei fiumi
News to go
Generali chiude il 2024 con utili record
News to go
Unicredit-Commerzbank, Bce verso ok per fusione
News to go
Napoli, terremoto ai Campi Flegrei: ultime news
News to go
Pordenone è la Capitale italiana della Cultura per il 2027
News to go
Ue, approvato il piano di riarmo europeo


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza