Plainly Launches Plainly Flows, a Workflow Automation Platform for Creative Teams

The new product lets creative teams turn their repetitive creative work into automated workflows that any team can operate.

LONDON, Sept. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Plainly, the company behind video automation platform Plainly Videos, today launched Plainly Flows, a workflow automation platform that lets creative teams set up their production workflow once and put asset creation directly into the hands of teams requesting them.

Marketing teams, local branches, and agency clients regularly need creative assets. Getting them means submitting a request, waiting for a designer, and repeating the same production process that ran last time. Creative teams spend a significant portion of their time executing repeatable work rather than building new things. Plainly Flows automates that repeatable work and puts it directly in the hands of the people requesting it.

Creative teams build workflows by setting up video templates, adding AI generation steps, and defining which elements change through inputs. End users fill out inputs through a simple interface, and Plainly Flows generates high-quality, on-brand assets based on the workflow.

During the beta, a B2B company used Plainly Flows to send personalized CEO avatar videos to customers every quarter, pulling in usage data and milestones automatically. Their customer success team now produces 50 to 70 personalized renewal videos per month in 2 to 3 minutes each. A different customer uses the platform to generate event graphics on-site through a phone, outputting finished video in three aspect ratios through a single workflow.

"Most automation tools were built around business data, not creative files," said Nebojša Savičić, CEO of Plainly. "Plainly Flows lets creative teams encode their production knowledge into a workflow anyone in the organization can run."

Plainly Flows is available now at https://plainlyflows.com/.

About Plainly

Plainly is a London-based automation company for creative production. Its first product, Plainly Videos, is a cloud-based video automation platform built on native Adobe After Effects rendering and an official Adobe Video Technology Partner, used by organizations including WPP Production and UNICEF Australia. Plainly Flows is its second product. Learn more at plainlyvideos.com

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